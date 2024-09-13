Nothing Artificial Here - Cliff Ross releases logo design to combat Generative AI Art

We created this design so other artists have something to rally behind. We feel this is a movement. Post this

Ross has nearly 30 years experience in graphic design and advertising. After graduating from Kutztown University with a degree in Communication Design, he landed a job outside of Philadelphia at a boutique ad agency. A couple years later, he was hired as Art Director for Electric Factory Concerts. He was responsible for all the print design for over 300 concerts a year across the tri-state area. Working with everyone from The Dave Matthews Band to David Bowie to Prince, Ross honed his design skills working on concert posters, print ads, and more. Everything he worked on needed to look cool and that stuck with him.

After working at a record label, alt-news weekly, and a trade show house, he started his own business in 2010, right after the Great Recession. His agency does advertising design, graphic design, social media management, and printing. He added the printing services in 2014, after pondering the best vertical integration options.

"Adding the printing services was one of the best business decisions of my life," Ross shared. "It helped us to survive the covid lockdowns. Plus, Artificial Intellegence can't make physical products - so printing will continue to give us an advantage over the bots!"

Artifical intellegene is in its infancy. With billions of dollars being invested in AI start-ups, it will soon be integrated into many aspects of society. While some will be beneficial, such as medical research, many creative types think it will not only negatively effect their industry, it will also lower people's appreciation for art made by humans. Social media will be flooded with AI generated content. It will be a disruptor, for sure.

Creating a rallying point for this issue signifies a positive acknowledgement of the problem's severity, which is projected to increase in the near future. Now is the time to consider the ways in which we do and do not want Artificial Intelligence in our lives. "Resist AI" serves the creative community as a beacon of inspiration and gives a voice to the growing number of people who are concerned for the future vibrancy of creative industries. It also appeals to a broader audience that wishes to stem the rising tide of AI in all areas of life.

You can purchase the shirt via his website www.cliffross.com

