"Nothing Matters More Than My Recovery": Lamar Odom Reaches 90-Day Milestone

My goal is to keep going - I want that one-year cake. Post this

"Nothing matters more than my recovery right now," said Odom. "I'm taking it one day at a time, staying grounded, and doing the work. I'm learning how to slow down, listen, and trust something bigger than myself to guide me through this."

Odom, whose journey has been widely followed by outlets including TMZ, People.com, and Yahoo Sports, has continued his recovery through daily participation in structured programs, including 12-step meetings, mentorship, and ongoing therapy.

According to iRely Recovery's leadership, the focus has remained on consistent action rather than public perception.

"Recovery over image - that's been the foundation of Lamar's progress," said Vinsent Franke, CEO of iRely Recovery. "What people are seeing now is the result of daily work - showing up, staying accountable, and leaning into a process that requires humility, faith, and consistency. That's what makes this milestone meaningful."

In many recovery programs, individuals receive milestone chips at 30, 60, and 90 days, with continued recognition at six months, one year, and beyond. Long-term milestones are often marked by a simple but meaningful tradition - a cake shared with the recovery community.

For Odom, that moment has become a clear personal goal.

"He keeps talking about that one-year cake," Franke said. "That's what he's focused on now. Not attention, not the outside noise - just staying aligned with his recovery, his values, and his purpose long enough to earn that moment with his community."

"Every day matters," Odom added. "The meetings, the conversations, the people around me - that's what keeps me grounded. I'm learning to stay present, stay grateful, and keep my faith strong through all of this."

Franke emphasized that milestones like 90 days are not endpoints, but markers within a longer journey.

"The real success here isn't just 90 days," Franke said. "It's the shift in how he lives. Lamar is learning to trust the process, stay connected to something greater than himself, and build a life rooted in honesty, structure, and community. That's what gives him a real foundation moving forward."

For many individuals, particularly former professional athletes, transitions away from structured environments can increase vulnerability to substance use. Odom's continued commitment to daily recovery practices highlights the importance of consistency beyond initial treatment.

Looking ahead, Odom remains focused on long-term goals within the recovery framework, including continued participation in structured programs, mentorship, and personal accountability.

"My goal is to keep going," Odom said. "I want that one-year cake. I want to earn it for my family, my community, and with God guiding me every step of the way."

About iRely Recovery Center

iRely Recovery Center is a holistic alcohol and drug rehabilitation facility in Los Angeles offering a personalized continuum of care that includes clinically managed withdrawal support, residential treatment, and evidence-based therapeutic services. Programs are delivered in a private residential setting that supports focus, structure, and long-term recovery.

iRely serves individuals nationwide, including professionals, executives, and high-profile clients seeking discreet and clinically grounded care.

Learn more: https://www.irelyrecovery.com/

Media Contact

Ginia Rodriguez, iRely Recovery, 1 (747) 273.0555, [email protected], https://www.irelyrecovery.com/

SOURCE iRely Recovery