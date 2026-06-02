"Nothing New: Archives of Affection" Debuts as New Installation at the Stonewall National Monument Visitor Center

"We are excited about this collaboration with Ringling College, offering students new ways to explore LGBTQ+ history through curation, design, and storytelling, and to gain hands-on experience creating immersive work," Ann Marie Gothard, Co-Founder, Stonewall National Monument Visitor Center. Post this

"Through Ringling College's Exhibition Design and Management course, students transformed the installation of Nothing New: Archives of Affection at the Stonewall National Monument Visitor Center into a hands-on learning experience centered on collaboration, curatorial practice, and real-time problem solving," said Tim Jaeger, Director and Chief Curator, Ringling College of Art and Design. "By contributing to an exhibition focused on LGBTQ+ stories and cultural dialogue, students explored how thoughtful exhibition design can support preservation, education, visibility, and inclusion. Watching them approach the installation with professionalism, empathy, and care affirmed the transformative value of experiential learning in the arts."

Building on SNMVC's successful partnership with The New School's Parsons School of Design, this new initiative underscores the organization's commitment to working with leading educational institutions. By engaging students, faculty, and emerging artists, the partnership bridges historical milestones and contemporary advocacy.

"We are excited about this new collaboration with Ringling College," said Ann Marie Gothard, co-founder of the Stonewall National Monument Visitor Center. "Together, we offer students and faculty new ways to explore LGBTQ+ history through curation, design, and storytelling, and to gain hands-on experience creating immersive, experiential work. Our goal is to inspire projects that reflect the past and help imagine and build a more inclusive future, while equipping emerging creatives with the tools to connect history to the issues of equality and justice shaping their lives today."

Developed by Ringling College Galleries and SNMVC with support from Local Projects, an award-winning experiential design studio, "Nothing New: Archives of Affection" showcases images from the Peter Enrico and Terry Stache Photo Collection. Initially starting as a 2024 student-led exhibition design course at Ringling College in Sarasota, FL, the project grew to feature its first traveling display at the Visitor Center, thanks to the efforts of five students: Jack Coleman, Lilli Jones, Lindelwa Ntshakala, Amalie Knight-Sheen, and Bella Thompson.

Admission is free. The exhibition will be on view from June 2026 through May 2027. Visit www.stonewallvisitorcenter.org for hours and additional visitor information.

About the Stonewall National Monument Visitor Center

The Stonewall National Monument Visitor Center (SNMVC), independently owned and operated by Pride Live and 100% donation-supported, is the first LGBTQ+ visitor center within the National Park Service (NPS). Located at 51 Christopher Street, the SNMVC opened on June 28, 2024, commemorating the 55th anniversary of the historic Stonewall Rebellion, a pivotal event in the pursuit of full LGBTQ+ equality. The SNMVC serves as an educational resource, offering an immersive experience through in-person and virtual tours, lecture series, exhibitions, and visual arts displays. Founded by two Queer women of color, Diana Rodriguez and Ann Marie Gothard, the SNMVC aims to protect and preserve the legacy of Stonewall, acting as a beacon for future generations.

About Ringling College of Art and Design

Ringling College of Art and Design was established in 1931 by Dr. Ludd M. Spivey in collaboration with John Ringling. The first class had only 75 students and 13 faculty members. Today, the College has over 1,600 undergraduate students and offers 13-degree programs. Many of our programs, including Computer Animation, Motion Design, and Game Art, are ranked among the best in the world. Ringling College is the only institution in Florida dedicated exclusively to teaching art and design. The College believes that creative thinkers represent the future leaders of tomorrow and play a significant role in society as scholars, artists, designers, and creative professionals.

Media Contact

Pride Live Media, Pride Live, 1 212-355-6295, [email protected], https://stonewallvisitorcenter.org/

SOURCE Stonewall National Monument Visitor Center