Notify.com Extends Product Suite with Real-time Monitoring of Critical Web Resources

"We developed a technology with simplicity and affordability as the primary goals," said Bob Lueth, President of Notify.com. "There are no limits to the number of websites, web APIs, or web-based services that can be monitored with a single implementation of our Web Resource Monitor. It is basically a perpetual, site license, for less than $5K U.S."

Run Hosted, or On Premise

Notify.com offers a fast, reliable and affordable means to communicate critical messages within businesses of all sizes. Since all Notify.com user interfaces, and API's, are 100% web-based, Notify.com can be run in a Hosted environment, or On Premise—and all communication is protected by SSL authentication.

Perpetual License Means No Annual Subscription Costs

Notify.com is sold as a Perpetual license and will continue to operate indefinitely once the product is purchased.

Four (4) Notification Platforms in One

Notify.com provides an all-in-one notification platform to address the most important aspects of enterprise operation:

1) Web Messaging in support of Emergency Notification,

2) Alert Notification using PUSH, SMS, Email and Voice phone calls,

3) Alarm Management for any system, application or device, and

4) Subscription-based, or Opt-In notification of messages, based on the users' interest.

About Notify.com

Since 1993, Notify.com of Colorado Springs, CO. has provided alerting, alarm management and web-based messaging systems to organizations around the world.

