Notify.com Extends Product Suite with Real-time Monitoring of Critical Web Resources

Notify.com announced today the release of its Web Resource monitoring application.
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. , Dec. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With every organization's reliance on real-time accessibility of Internet-based Web Resources, it is paramount that these critical pieces of the infrastructure are available, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
The Notify.com Web Resource Monitor integrates seamlessly into the Alarm Management platform included with every Notify.com implementation. However, the Notify.com Web Resource Monitor can run independent of the Notify.com alerting platform, for those users that choose to be notified using alternate technologies.
"We developed a technology with simplicity and affordability as the primary goals," said Bob Lueth, President of Notify.com. "There are no limits to the number of websites, web APIs, or web-based services that can be monitored with a single implementation of our Web Resource Monitor. It is basically a perpetual, site license, for less than $5K U.S."
Run Hosted, or On Premise
Notify.com offers a fast, reliable and affordable means to communicate critical messages within businesses of all sizes. Since all Notify.com user interfaces, and API's, are 100% web-based, Notify.com can be run in a Hosted environment, or On Premise—and all communication is protected by SSL authentication.
Perpetual License Means No Annual Subscription Costs
Notify.com is sold as a Perpetual license and will continue to operate indefinitely once the product is purchased.
Four (4) Notification Platforms in One
Notify.com provides an all-in-one notification platform to address the most important aspects of enterprise operation:
1) Web Messaging in support of Emergency Notification,
2) Alert Notification using PUSH, SMS, Email and Voice phone calls,
3) Alarm Management for any system, application or device, and
4) Subscription-based, or Opt-In notification of messages, based on the users' interest.
About Notify.com
Since 1993, Notify.com of Colorado Springs, CO. has provided alerting, alarm management and web-based messaging systems to organizations around the world.
