Notorious Author and Poet, Michael D. Dennis 'MrDeadletters,' to Release Love-Inspired Erotic Poetry November 10th

"I lay bare the raw essence of modern love, intertwining it with an alluring touch of kinkiness, found throughout the work in a way that feels inviting, yet natural." Post this

"Each verse and line pulses with intentional authenticity, designed to take my readers on an exhilarating rollercoaster through the highs and lows of what it means to be human," said Dennis. "I lay bare the raw essence of modern love, intertwining it with an alluring touch of kinkiness, found throughout the work in a way that feels inviting, yet natural."

Dennis states that the poems are more than words on a page; they are meant to be experienced, shared with friends, lovers, husbands, wives, and partners. His micropoetry is known for its ability to spark inspiration, innovation, romance, and loving bonds in readers, challenging them to think beyond the confines of everyday life and reflect deeply on layered experiences of love.

"These poems are meant to be shared with the special people in your life, with your partners, lovers, husbands and wives," said Dennis. "It's designed to strike up a conversation that leads to a physical experience, something that brings all of us together. In a world where these kinds of topics are often labeled taboo, I want readers to feel comfortable and empowered in their exploration of physicality and romance."

Readers are invited to transport their minds into a world where love is a potent elixir that can electrify even the most ordinary moments of life, a place where passion reigns supreme.

MrDeadletters Vol. I will be available in both hard copy and digital print. Dennis plans to release special pieces of information and insight into the micropoetry through his celebrated social media accounts.

For more information, or to order Dennis' book here, visit: https://www.michaelddennis.com/.

To check out one of Dennis' prior published novels, A Native's Tongue, visit: https://www.amazon.com/Natives-Tongue-Michael-D-Dennis/dp/099609640X.

Media Contact

Carolyn Hanson, Ocean Street Press, 1 (720) 295-5178, [email protected], https://www.oceanstreetpress.com

SOURCE Michael D. Dennis