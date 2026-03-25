Notorious Lift Launches Sumo Sole Gen 5: The Next Generation Wide Toe Box Training Slipper Built for Strength Athletes

Gen 5 is the product of years of feedback from competitive powerlifters who demand footwear that actually keeps up with them on the platform. Post this

Key features of the Sumo Sole Gen 5 include:

Wide Toe Box: Room for toes to splay and actively grip the floor, improving balance and force generation

Zero Heel-to-Toe Drop: Perfectly flat sole with no unnecessary cushioning that could compromise stability

Novus™ 3.0 Griptech Outsole: Proprietary high-friction rubber compound at only 3.8mm total stack height for maximum traction and ground feel on all surfaces

Dual-Strap System: Secure fit throughout warm-ups and competition attempts

Slipper Construction: Lightweight knit upper with laser-cut ventilation — breathable and comfortable, but structured where it matters

Federation Approved: Eligible for all global Powerlifting and Strongman federations

"Every generation of the Sumo Sole is built around one thing: helping lifters pull more weight," said Joe Chau, founder of Notorious Lift. "Gen 5 is the product of years of feedback from competitive powerlifters who demand footwear that actually keeps up with them on the platform."

The Sumo Sole Gen 5 is priced at $79.99 and is now available at notorious-lift.com in two colorways — Stealth and Bliss White — with US Men's, US Women's, and EU sizing options.

About Notorious Lift

Notorious Lift is a powerlifting footwear brand built by lifters, for lifters. Based in Buena Park, California, the company designs competition-focused shoes and accessories engineered to maximize performance on the platform. Every product is developed with competitive athletes in mind, from beginner meets to national-level competition.

For more information, visit notorious-lift.com.

Media Contact

Travis Nguyen, Notorious Lift, 1 7147972121, [email protected], www.notorious-lift.com

SOURCE Notorious Lift