Notorious Lift Launches Sumo Sole Gen 5: The Next Generation Wide Toe Box Training Slipper Built for Strength Athletes

Notorious Lift, the powerlifting footwear brand engineered for serious athletes, announces the official launch of the Sumo Sole Gen 5 — the next generation wide toe box training slipper built for strength athletes, approved for all global Powerlifting and Strongman federations, now available at notorious-lift.com.
BUENA PARK, Calif., March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Notorious Lift, the leading powerlifting footwear brand built specifically for strength athletes, today announced the official launch of the Sumo Sole Gen 5 — the next generation wide toe box training slipper, now available exclusively at notorious-lift.com.
Approved and eligible for all global Powerlifting and Strongman federations, the Sumo Sole Gen 5 builds on four previous generations of athlete feedback and real-world meet testing. Featuring a wide toe box for improved stability and comfort, zero heel-to-toe drop, and the new Novus™ 3.0 Griptech outsole — just 3.8mm total stack height — the SSG5 is the thinnest high performance powerlifting slipper on the market.
Key features of the Sumo Sole Gen 5 include:
- Wide Toe Box: Room for toes to splay and actively grip the floor, improving balance and force generation
- Zero Heel-to-Toe Drop: Perfectly flat sole with no unnecessary cushioning that could compromise stability
- Novus™ 3.0 Griptech Outsole: Proprietary high-friction rubber compound at only 3.8mm total stack height for maximum traction and ground feel on all surfaces
- Dual-Strap System: Secure fit throughout warm-ups and competition attempts
- Slipper Construction: Lightweight knit upper with laser-cut ventilation — breathable and comfortable, but structured where it matters
- Federation Approved: Eligible for all global Powerlifting and Strongman federations
"Every generation of the Sumo Sole is built around one thing: helping lifters pull more weight," said Joe Chau, founder of Notorious Lift. "Gen 5 is the product of years of feedback from competitive powerlifters who demand footwear that actually keeps up with them on the platform."
The Sumo Sole Gen 5 is priced at $79.99 and is now available at notorious-lift.com in two colorways — Stealth and Bliss White — with US Men's, US Women's, and EU sizing options.
About Notorious Lift
Notorious Lift is a powerlifting footwear brand built by lifters, for lifters. Based in Buena Park, California, the company designs competition-focused shoes and accessories engineered to maximize performance on the platform. Every product is developed with competitive athletes in mind, from beginner meets to national-level competition.
For more information, visit notorious-lift.com.
Media Contact
Travis Nguyen, Notorious Lift, 1 7147972121, [email protected], www.notorious-lift.com
SOURCE Notorious Lift
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