NoTraffic and SWARCO McCain Form Partnership to Deliver Intelligent Transportation Systems

NoTraffic and SWARCO McCain will work side-by-side redefining urban mobility through AI-driven traffic management solutions

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NoTraffic, the developer of the world's leading mobility platform, today announced a partnership with SWARCO McCain, a long-standing industry leader in innovative Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS). This collaboration is set to change the landscape of urban mobility and traffic management, initially focusing on the US West Coast, driving a new era of intelligent, AI-powered solutions that will redefine how cities, counties and Departments of Transportation (DOTs) manage traffic.

As the global ITS market continues its rapid growth, projected to expand at a CAGR of 8.6% through 2026, the need for innovative solutions to address rising road fatalities, pollution, congestion, and the complexities of urbanization has never been greater. With NoTraffic's unique AI-powered traffic management platform and SWARCO McCain's leading traffic signal management products, this partnership is poised to deliver a future-proof, scalable solution for the US West Coast that will optimize traffic flow, reduce congestion, enhance safety, and lower carbon emissions.

This partnership offers flexibility, allowing municipalities and transportation agencies to deploy NoTraffic's AI mobility platform as a standalone solution or seamlessly integrated with SWARCO McCain's advanced traffic signal management solutions. Leveraging SWARCO McCain's extensive market reach, the collaboration will accelerate the adoption of NoTraffic's platform, transforming signalized intersections into intelligent, cloud-connected hubs that optimize urban mobility in real-time.

"This partnership with SWARCO McCain represents a leap forward in our mission to disrupt traffic management through AI and advanced technologies," said Tal Kreisler, CEO and Co-founder of NoTraffic. "By combining our innovative platform with SWARCO McCain's industry-leading ITS solutions and market presence, we are set to deliver transformative value to our customers and establish a new benchmark in intelligent transportation systems."

The partnership not only solidifies NoTraffic and SWARCO McCain as leaders in traffic management innovation, but also sets the stage for ongoing advancements and collaborative projects aimed at continually enhancing the capabilities of modern transportation systems.

"We are thrilled to partner with NoTraffic, a company that shares our vision for modernizing the transportation industry through innovation and collaboration" said Jimi Meshulam, CEO of SWARCO McCain. "Together, we are creating scalable, future-ready solutions that will tackle the current challenges of urban environments and the future of mobility."

Together, SWARCO McCain's traffic management solutions and NoTraffic's AI Mobility Platform represent the pinnacle of next-generation traffic management technology, integrating AI, edge computing, and built-in communications like cellular and V2X into a unified hardware solution. Capable of retrofitting any signalized intersection in just two hours, it transforms them into software-defined infrastructure, adapting to the evolving needs of today's road users.

About NoTraffic

NoTraffic, the developer of the world's leading mobility platform, is on a mission to digitize the backbone of transportation and streamline the next generation of traffic mobility. The company's end-to-end, mobility management platform leverages AI and edge computing to reconfigure signalized city intersections into one fully automated, cloud-connected hub. The platform can classify all road users including private vehicles, public transportation, emergency services, pedestrians and more, and respond accordingly to traffic conditions in real-time to reduce travel times and CO2 emissions and improve safety.

Ranked in TIME Magazine's 100 Most Influential Companies list, NoTraffic is trusted by leading states in North America and has formed strategic partnerships with major communication giants such as AT&T and Rogers Communications. The company was founded in 2017 by Tal Kreisler, Uriel Katz, and Or Sela.

About SWARCO McCain, Inc.

SWARCO McCain, Inc., part of the Austrian traffic technology corporation SWARCO, is a pioneer of advanced traffic control equipment and mobility management solutions that protects the public, reduces congestion, and promotes urban mobility. SWARCO McCain, Inc. is a vertically-integrated company that bridges the gap between design, quality, and service to create the ultimate customer experience.

In 2016, McCain became part of the SWARCO group, joining forces with more than 80 member companies across the globe. Together, these companies keep traffic in motion and support the growing mobility needs of society through a complete range of traffic management products, services and solutions. The SWARCO Group is an Austrian-headquartered global leader in ITS and road marking systems with 5,300 traffic experts on a mission to improve quality of life by making the travel experience safer, quicker, more convenient, and environmentally sound.

