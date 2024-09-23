NoTraffic Continues Expansion in Texas Following TxDOT Approval for its Radar Vehicle Detection System

The approval, along with an existing partnership with Texas Highway Products, will support and accelerate deployments of NoTraffic's AI Mobility Platform across the state of Texas, optimizing mobility for all road users

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NoTraffic, the developer of the world's leading mobility platform, today announced its growth within the Texas region, supported by the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) approval for their Radar Vehicle Detection System (RVDS). This marks the second approval NoTraffic has received from TxDOT, following their initial approval for their vision system, which integrates video and radar into a single sensor and is already operational throughout the state.

Texas is facing growing traffic problems, with the number of registered vehicles in the state having risen by 172% in the past four decades. This alarming statistic reinforces the need for an innovative traffic management solution to combat congestion, reduce travel times, and improve overall road safety. With TxDOT's approval, NoTraffic plans to significantly expand its presence across the state, bringing its advanced traffic management platform to Texas citizens to enhance roadway efficiency. This expansion has already seen a 200% increase in intersections equipped with the NoTraffic platform in 2024 compared to the previous year, directly benefiting communities across the state.

As a result of their strategic partnership with Texas Highway Products, a supplier of traffic control and safety equipment, NoTraffic has seen immense success throughout the state – cities such as Arlington, Sugar Land, Richardson, Garland, Galveston, San Antonio and McKinney have already embraced NoTraffic's AI Mobility Platform.

The partnership, along with their TxDOT approvals will help to expedite deployments across the state, transforming traffic management in Texas by integrating NoTraffic's cutting-edge AI algorithms and real-time data analysis. This will help to optimize traffic flow, reduce congestion, increase road safety, and enhance transportation infrastructure overall that can be tailored for different locations and use cases.

"We are thrilled to have been granted the approval from TxDOT for our RVDS and are proud to lead Texas toward a future of smarter, more intuitive mobility at its intersections," said Tal Kreisler, CEO and Co-Founder of NoTraffic. "This approval not only validates the real-world readiness of our technology but also highlights the advantages of software defined infrastructure and our capability to make real-time traffic management decisions that are transforming urban mobility and creating safer, more efficient transportation networks for residents."

"At Texas Highway Products, we are committed to providing cities with the most advanced and reliable traffic control solutions available. NoTraffic's RVDS approval will further allow us to deliver more effective solutions to our customers, who can also take advantage of the company's single hardware solution with an integrated camera and radar built in," said Giovanni de Vivo, President of Texas Highway Products. "We are proud of the overwhelmingly positive response from our customers using NoTraffic's platform and look forward to our future deployments that will further improve overall quality of life for Texas road users."

NoTraffic's rapid expansion and deployments throughout Texas demonstrate a commitment from the company to providing the state with an innovative traffic management solution that leverages AI technology, edge computing, and Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) communication. NoTraffic's footprint extends beyond Texas, with deployments in over 30 states across North America, including in California, Texas, Pennsylvania, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, parts of Canada and more, serving millions of drivers daily.

About NoTraffic

NoTraffic, the developer of the world's leading mobility platform, is on a mission to digitize the backbone of transportation and streamline the next generation of traffic mobility. The company's end-to-end, mobility management platform leverages AI and edge computing to reconfigure signalized city intersections into one fully automated, cloud-connected hub. In less than 2 hours of installation, the platform can classify all road users including – private vehicles, public transportation, emergency services, pedestrians and more – and respond accordingly to traffic conditions in real-time to reduce travel times and CO2 emissions and improve safety. Ranked in TIME Magazine's 100 Most Influential Companies list, NoTraffic is trusted by leading states in North America and has formed strategic partnerships with major communication giants such as AT&T and Rogers Communications. The company was founded in 2017 by Tal Kreisler, Uriel Katz, and Or Sela.

About Texas Highway Products

At Texas Highway Products, we are more than just a distributor of advanced traffic control products; we are passionate about revolutionizing highway infrastructure with innovative solutions. For over 50 years, our commitment to excellence and progress has driven us to pursue and implement state-of-the-art traffic signal standards and products. We believe in making a difference in the communities we serve, ensuring safer, more efficient roadways. At Texas Highway Products, we take immense pride in propelling Texas to the forefront of traffic signal advancement and technology innovation.

