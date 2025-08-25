NoTraffic Launches Nexus OMNI: A Compact, High-Performance Traffic Solution Designed for the Future

The AI mobility company is expanding to offer a new housing unit for its Nexus devices, a standalone connectivity solution for secure cabinet access, and several new Mobility Store applications to enhance intersection safety and traffic management.

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Aug. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NoTraffic, developer of the world's leading AI-powered mobility platform, today unveiled its Nexus OMNI traffic solution, a next-generation intersection device, engineered to enhance compatibility and simplify deployment. The Nexus OMNI represents a foundational leap towards enabling more efficient, connected, and safer transportation networks across the U.S., Canada, and rest of the world.

With many municipalities under increasing pressure to reduce congestion and improve traffic safety, city transportation leaders and Departments of Transportation (DOTs) need more than just data to make critical decisions – they need actionable intelligence, delivered reliably and at scale. The Nexus OMNI, along with NoTraffic's other new offerings – a stand-alone connectivity gateway and new Mobility Store applications – lay the groundwork for this shift, enabling agencies to proactively manage intersections, identify and address risks before they escalate, and make smarter infrastructure choices.

Designed with these real-world challenges in mind, the Nexus OMNI is smaller in size, simpler to install, and can supports all standard traffic cabinet types. It also features a rack-mountable, ultra-compact 1U form factor that saves valuable cabinet space while simplifying installation. The new unit has received approvals from both the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) and Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT), emphasizing its readiness for widespread deployment.

"The Nexus OMNI is more than a hardware update – it's a bridge between outdated infrastructure and the next generation of traffic management," said Tal Kreisler, CEO and Co-Founder of NoTraffic. "As we enter a phase where infrastructure must go beyond mere connectivity and offer intelligence, resilience, and proactive capabilities as well, the Nexus OMNI makes intersection digitization simpler, safer, and future-ready."

Additionally, NoTraffic is now offering a standalone version of its Nexus device, delivering immediate value as a secure connectivity gateway for intersections. With support for up to eight LAN ports, video uploads to the cloud, and remote cabinet access, the device modernizes intersection control without requiring full platform activation. As a result, Nexus users can seamlessly upgrade to NoTraffic's complete AI mobility platform at any time. This reflects a broader shift to software-defined infrastructure (SDI) where agencies can activate new features and applications from the cloud without costly hardware upgrades – dramatically reducing operational overhead and unlocking long-term flexibility.

Alongside these hardware enhancements, the company also is expanding the NoTraffic Mobility Store, a suite of AI-powered applications that includes Optimization Mode, Pedestrian Protection, Intersection Safety Insights, Remote Front Panel and more.

Two standout applications newly available on the platform are:

Near-Miss Insights: Offers traffic engineers a new way to proactively address risk by surfacing data and videos of near-miss events. These potentially fatal incidents that don't result in a collision can still reveal underlying dangers in traffic flow or infrastructure design.

Situational Awareness: Provides HD video and rich metadata tracking all movement through an intersection, enabling public agencies to investigate incidents, evaluate behavior, and fine-tune safety responses with unprecedented clarity.

For more information about Nexus OMNI or to request a demo of NoTraffic's Mobility OS – the cloud-based software backbone of its AI-powered platform – visit www.notraffic.com. NoTraffic will also be presenting their new offerings and showcasing live demos at the 2025 ITS World Congress, August 24 - 28 in Atlanta, Georgia – visit booth #1123.

About NoTraffic

NoTraffic has developed the world's leading Mobility Platform, empowering the future of transportation by revolutionizing traffic lights into a cloud-connected digital grid to enhance efficiency, sustainability, and safety while enabling the next generation of mobility. The company operates in more than 38 states and holds strategic partnerships with top-tier distributors to accelerate its rollout. NoTraffic was awarded a prestigious place on the TIME 100 Most Influential Companies list due to its unparalleled influence on the physical world controlling traffic dynamics.

