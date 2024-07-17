NoTraffic Opens New US Headquarters as North American Deployments Expand

In alignment with growing demand and deployments, the leading mobility platform inaugurates Midwest network operations center to support expansion

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NoTraffic, the developer of the world's leading mobility platform, today announced that it has opened its US headquarters in Overland Park, Kansas. This new facility will serve as the primary office to support the company's rapid growth and expanding customer base. Additionally, it will act as a central hub for the NoTraffic operations team, enabling enhanced support for its growing number of North American customers and partners.

NoTraffic is expanding its innovative solutions across North America, on its mission to leverage advanced technology and enhance road safety, streamline traffic flow, and pave the way for sustainable urban mobility solutions. The company's new headquarters is another step in this mission and will serve as an operation center, offering comprehensive service to both NoTraffic team members and partners. This initiative aims to ensure that everyone is equipped with the latest industry knowledge and skills. The strategic placement of the office will significantly bolster the company's capacity for innovation and service enhancement, benefiting traffic authorities and departments of transportation. This is particularly critical as NoTraffic continues its rapid expansion throughout North America, with deployments spanning in 30 states in the US and multiple locations in Canada.

"Opening our United States headquarters represents a significant milestone for NoTraffic as we expand our presence in North America," said Tal Kreisler, CEO and Co-Founder of NoTraffic. "This strategic move not only strengthens our commitment to revolutionizing traffic management but also emphasizes our dedication to fostering sustainable and safe mobility solutions. We look forward to collaborating with local communities, partners, and stakeholders to enhance transportation efficiency and pave the way for smarter roadways."

NoTraffic's AI-powered mobility platform enables Departments of Transportation and other stakeholders to manage traffic in real-time through software defined infrastructure. Serving as an all-in-one mobility hub, NoTraffic offers a first-ever mobility store with access to multiple services for enhanced safety, data analysis, efficiency, detection, and more to diminish the need for costly, isolated legacy systems. Leveraging a network of smart sensors deployed at signalized intersections, the platform gives traffic authorities the ability to control and prioritize traffic flow for all road users. NoTraffic utilizes edge computing technology, AI-powered analytics, and V2X connectivity, pioneering unparalleled software-defined infrastructure to facilitate real-time decisions.

NoTraffic Inc., the developer of the world's leading mobility platform, is on a mission to digitize the backbone of transportation and streamline the next generation of traffic mobility. The company's end-to-end, mobility management platform leverages AI and edge computing to reconfigure signalized city intersections into one fully automated, cloud-connected hub. In less than 2 hours of installation, the platform can classify all road users including – private vehicles, public transportation, emergency services, pedestrians and more – and respond accordingly to traffic conditions in real-time to reduce travel times and CO2 emissions and improve safety. Ranked in TIME Magazine's 100 Most Influential Companies list, NoTraffic is trusted by leading states in North America and has formed a robust distribution network of strategic partnerships to accelerate deployment across North America The company was founded in 2017 by Tal Kreisler, Uriel Katz, and Or Sela.

