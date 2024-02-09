Notre Dame of Maryland University, Maryland University of Integrative Health Announce Change-in-Ownership Toward Merger of MUIH Programs into NDMU

Notre Dame of Maryland University (NDMU) and Maryland University of Integrative Health (MUIH) have announced completion of the change-in-ownership step that moves the two institutions closer to a subsequent merger of MUIH's graduate-level programs into NDMU.
LAUREL, Md., Feb. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Notre Dame of Maryland University (NDMU) and Maryland University of Integrative Health (MUIH) have announced completion of the change-in-ownership step that moves the two institutions closer to a subsequent merger of MUIH's graduate-level programs into NDMU. The two universities will enter into a transition period before the final approval of a second-step merger of MUIH's programs in integrative health and wellness into a new School of Integrative Health at NDMU. This acquisition of MUIH by NDMU follows an October 2023 announcement of an agreement to merge MUIH programs in NDMU.
During the transition period, NDMU will own and operate MUIH as a separately authorized and separately accredited postsecondary institution. MUIH will continue to teach its students and operate under a shared services agreement with NDMU that will guide MUIH's day-to-day work. Dr. Christina Sax, former provost and vice president for academic and student affairs at MUIH, will serve as interim president for MUIH during the transition period. After the transition period, the impending merger of MUIH's programs into NDMU is expected to take place in 2025.
Following the anticipated merger in 2025, NDMU would become the nation's first comprehensive university to have a school dedicated to integrative health. The School of Integrative Health at NDMU will ensure that integrative health professionals will continue to receive the education and development to advance the field. It will also encourage interprofessional understanding needed for the effective collaboration of integrative health and conventional healthcare fields to support the health and well-being of individuals and communities.
"As a leader in healthcare education, NDMU is expanding its distinctive brand of educating the next generation of healthcare leaders and caregivers," said Dr. Marylou Yam, president of Notre Dame of Maryland University. "Healthcare professionals play a vital role in supporting the overall health of our communities, and this impending merger positions NDMU to continue to be at the forefront of addressing community needs with its educational offerings."
The merger of MUIH programs into NDMU will add to NDMU's already robust health sciences offerings. Established in 1895, NDMU is a non-profit, private comprehensive Catholic university offering a wide variety of career-focused undergraduate, graduate, doctoral, and certificate programs. NDMU's professional health programs include a bachelor's in health sciences, bachelor's and master's degrees in nursing, a Doctor of Pharmacy, a Doctorate in Occupational Therapy, a Master's in Physician Assistant Studies, and Maryland's first bachelor and master's degree programs in Art Therapy.
A leading academic institution focused on the study and practice of integrative health and wellness, MUIH is currently one of the nation's few universities dedicated solely to such practices, with programs in nutrition, health and wellness coaching, health promotion, herbal medicine, acupuncture, integrative health studies, yoga therapy, and Ayurveda.
