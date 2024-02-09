Notre Dame of Maryland University, Maryland University of Integrative Health Announce Change-in-Ownership Toward Merger of MUIH Programs into NDMU

"As a leader in healthcare education, NDMU is expanding its distinctive brand of educating the next generation of healthcare leaders and caregivers," said Dr. Marylou Yam, president of Notre Dame of Maryland University. Post this

Following the anticipated merger in 2025, NDMU would become the nation's first comprehensive university to have a school dedicated to integrative health. The School of Integrative Health at NDMU will ensure that integrative health professionals will continue to receive the education and development to advance the field. It will also encourage interprofessional understanding needed for the effective collaboration of integrative health and conventional healthcare fields to support the health and well-being of individuals and communities.

"As a leader in healthcare education, NDMU is expanding its distinctive brand of educating the next generation of healthcare leaders and caregivers," said Dr. Marylou Yam, president of Notre Dame of Maryland University. "Healthcare professionals play a vital role in supporting the overall health of our communities, and this impending merger positions NDMU to continue to be at the forefront of addressing community needs with its educational offerings."

The merger of MUIH programs into NDMU will add to NDMU's already robust health sciences offerings. Established in 1895, NDMU is a non-profit, private comprehensive Catholic university offering a wide variety of career-focused undergraduate, graduate, doctoral, and certificate programs. NDMU's professional health programs include a bachelor's in health sciences, bachelor's and master's degrees in nursing, a Doctor of Pharmacy, a Doctorate in Occupational Therapy, a Master's in Physician Assistant Studies, and Maryland's first bachelor and master's degree programs in Art Therapy.

A leading academic institution focused on the study and practice of integrative health and wellness, MUIH is currently one of the nation's few universities dedicated solely to such practices, with programs in nutrition, health and wellness coaching, health promotion, herbal medicine, acupuncture, integrative health studies, yoga therapy, and Ayurveda.

