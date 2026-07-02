Notum Releases Headless CMS Kubernetes Integration for Strapi

BRNO, Czech Republic, July 2, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Notum, a headless CMS development agency and Strapi's first globally listed Enterprise Partner, announces the release of the Strapi Kubernetes Plugin, which lets enterprise brands run Strapi as a scalable, resilient fleet on Kubernetes.

Traffic-heavy websites with seasonal peaks require the kind of resilience that container orchestration platforms like Kubernetes are built to deliver. Notum's headless CMS Kubernetes integration brings this to Strapi, running it the way the world's most demanding digital services run: as a resilient, self-managing fleet. Once Strapi runs on Kubernetes, the combination unlocks a full range of capabilities, including:

Self-Healing

Elastic Scaling

Load Balancing

Zero-Downtime Releases

Zero-Downtime Maintenance

Scenic Group, the Australian-founded global luxury travel group behind Scenic Luxury Cruises & Tours and Emerald Cruises & Tours, was the first to run the plugin in production. Notum migrated twelve regional Sitecore websites onto Strapi and consolidated them into a single instance per brand. With the plugin, each brand runs one authoritative primary surrounded by five read-only regional replicas, with the architecture designed to support five languages as the multilingual rollout progresses.

"Some of the most demanding digital teams in the world already run Strapi in production, from Airbus and Tesco to Delivery Hero and n8n. We're glad to see Scenic Group join this group. Notum's Strapi Kubernetes Plugin now makes it faster for more teams to run Strapi on Kubernetes, while keeping the open-source, no vendor lock-in freedom they chose Strapi for," said Pierre Burgy, Co-founder and CEO of Strapi.

"The Strapi Kubernetes Plugin opens the door to running content-heavy, high-traffic websites that face sudden peaks, all with peace of mind. Teams still get every benefit of a modern, open-source CMS with no vendor lock-in," stated Ondřej Janošík, CEO of Notum. "We understand that as our customers' businesses grow, their underlying technology has to keep pace and lead the way forward."

More information and the plugin are available at: https://www.notum.tech/blog/headless-cms-kubernetes-integration-for-strapi-notum

About Notum Technologies

Notum is a headless CMS development agency and Strapi's first globally listed Enterprise Partner. Notum builds and maintains enterprise-grade Strapi implementations for companies including Konica Minolta, AXA, Meilisearch, Lokalise, and Strapi itself. To learn more, visit notum.tech.

About Strapi

Strapi is the leading open-source headless CMS: 100% JavaScript / TypeScript, extensible, and fully customizable. Strapi enables developers to build modern websites and applications by providing a customizable API out of the box and giving them the freedom to use their favorite tools. Content teams use Strapi to autonomously manage all types of content and distribute it across channels, including websites, mobile apps, and connected devices. To learn more, visit strapi.io.

Strapi is venture-backed by Accel, CRV, Flex Capital, Index Ventures, and Stride.VCs, as well as notable angel investors and open-source experts.

Media Contact

Petr Passinger, Notum Technologies s.r.o., 42 777144172, [email protected], https://www.notum.tech/

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SOURCE Notum Technologies s.r.o.