Nounós Creamery Pioneers New Frontier in Dairy with A2 Greek Yogurt Launch

Nation's First A2 Greek Yogurt Brand

NEW YORK, May 27, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nounós Creamery, renowned for its commitment to authentic, handcrafted Greek yogurt, is excited to announce the launch of its latest innovation: A2 Greek Yogurt. This new product line expands Nounós' offerings, providing consumers with the same exceptional taste and texture they love, now crafted from A2 milk.

For 10 years, Nounós Creamery has been producing yogurt the traditional Greek way, using simple, high-quality ingredients. The introduction of A2 Greek Yogurt reflects the company's ongoing pursuit of excellence and its responsiveness to evolving consumer preferences.

"At Nounos Creamery, we believe that real milk—sourced from healthy cows raised on healthy soil—is nature's original superfood. It's packed with essential nutrients and naturally occurring proteins that support whole-body health," says Steve Iounnou, Co-Founder of Nounos Creamery.

A2 milk contains only the A2 beta-casein protein, as opposed to the A1 protein found in most conventional milk. Some studies suggest that A2 milk may be easier for some individuals to digest. Nounós Creamery's A2 Greek Yogurt is made with the same care and attention to detail that characterizes all its products.

"Through careful breeding and a commitment to quality, we've ensured our milk is 100% A2/A2, and Non-GMO project verified," says Steve Iounnou, Co-Founder of Nounos Creamery. "We're proud to offer a product that not only supports digestive wellness but also aligns with regenerative farming practices that respect the Earth."

Nounós A2 Greek Yogurt will be available in a variety of delicious flavors, including Plain, Vanilla Bean, Coconut Mango. and Mixed Berry. The product is available at select retailers starting May 2025.

About Nounós Creamery

Nounós Creamery is a distinguished Greek yogurt brand committed to producing authentic and premium dairy products. Founded by Steven Ioannou and John Belesis, Nounós brings the rich heritage of traditional Greek yogurt to modern consumers, combining craftsmanship and innovation.

Media Contact

Cassidy Lunney, Nounos, 1 7328655226, [email protected]

SOURCE Nounos