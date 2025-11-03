Nov. 20: Annual Dallas JFK Conference Reviews New and Old JFK Files

The Annual JFK Historical Group Conference, Nov. 20-23 in Dallas, is titled "History Declassified" and will feature new information in the released assassination files, as well as heavily redacted information related to the murder of the 35th President 62 years ago in Dealey Plaza. Post this

The conference, sponsored by the JFK Historical Group, will feature more than 20 speakers, including Publisher Millegan, with a special Thursday, Nov. 20 evening event for attendees to meet featured TrineDay authors. TrineDay is one of the nation's leading publishers of JFK assassination studies, with 40 books already in its catalogue.

This year's featured titles by TrineDay are:

JFK Was Killed by Consensus: Dealey Plaza Was Just the Final Stop by Dr. David Mantik, shatters the veil of the Warren Commission's conclusions. With forensic precision, Dr. Mantik dives into the web of alliances, deceptions, and betrayals that culminated in the tragic events of November 22, 1963. Dr. Mantik utilizes new documents to delve deeper into the web of deceptions that resulted in and covered up the tragic events of November 22, 1963.

JFK Was Killed by Consensus is the right perspective, the right thesis, and the profound basic fact underlying the JFK assassination. This book focuses on both the consensus inside the plot and on the consensus outside that later covered for the killers. David Mantik, a medical expert, is uniquely qualified to write about both. BUY THIS BOOK!-Peter Dale Scott

Last Resort Beyond Last Resort: The JFK Assassination, The Need to Protect West Berlin, and Why a Second Invasion of Cuba Never Happened by Walter Herbst. If Lee Harvey Oswald was working on behalf of Cuba to kill President John Kennedy, why did that not justify a reinvasion of Cuba? The answer to that question is a desire to transfer U.S. military attention and resources to other foreign arenas and why military hawks believed the Kennedys were in the way.

Houses of the Holy: A Nightmare Web of Hate by Mark Harris. This is a fascinating personal tale of how federal and state governments, the extreme and religious right, the mob and the Freemasons conspire to influence politics and law enforcement. One of the main actors in this harrowing tale about the abuse of foster children claims to have the rifle that shot President Kennedy.

The Valediction, Volumes 1 and 2, by Paul Fitzgerald and Elizabeth Gould, explores the Warrior for Peace mission of JFK from its political and economic impacts.

Burying the Lead, by Mal Hyman is a deep dive into how the power elite manipulates media coverage of a crisis, particularly as it relates to the 50-year-old JFK assassination, files and the information withheld in the interest of 'national security' according to their definition.

President Kennedy Should Have Survived Dallas by renowned Assassination Investigator Vince Palamara, explores the Secret Service's mistakes regarding JFK's security, and the critical failures the U.S. government has spent decades trying to cover up.

Deep Cover, Shallow Graves, by former CIA operative Robert Plumlee and NYTimes best-selling author Ralph Pezzullo, recounts Plumlee's presence in Dallas on November 23, 1963, and his experiences as a contract pilot that involves him into clandestine activities in Cuba, undercover drug operations in South America and Mexico, top secret testimony to the likes of J. Edgar Hoover and classified statements to Senate Foreign Relations and Intelligence Committees.

Lee Harvey Oswald's girlfriend, Judyth Vary Baker, author of the cult-classic Me and Lee and other books about her relationship with Oswald and characters in New Orleans linked to the assassination, is also a featured speaker. For information on the conference, visit The JFK Historical Group website, https://www.jfkhistorical.com/.

