NOV and Well Data Labs Collaborate to Deliver Real-Time, AI-Driven Frac

"Operators can now act on insights immediately, raising the bar for completions efficiency." - Josh Churlik Post this

Traditionally, stage analytics required time to aggregate data, align it with planned procedures, and compare it across stages. With this integrated solution, users gain immediate access to real-time views and powerful analytics, enabling quicker communication and stage-specific adjustments during the current operation rather than waiting for the next pad.

"By harnessing real-time data visualization and analytics through our collaboration with Well Data Labs, we're empowering operators to make critical, stage-specific adjustments in the moment—not after the fact," said Travis Thomas, VP of CTES at NOV. "This ability to act decisively during the current stage maximizes efficiency and minimizes costly delays, ensuring that insights drive results where and when they matter most."

In addition to staying ahead of the curve with WDL's AI-driven Power-Up™ applications, customers can feel confident knowing they are making data-backed decisions in real-time, driving improved operational outcomes.

"Combining our analytics leadership with NOV's field data expertise brings a new level of decision- making to the frac site," said Josh Churlik, CEO and Founder of Well Data Labs. "Operators can now act on insights immediately, raising the bar for completions efficiency."

For more information, please contact the Digital Completion Solutions team at [email protected].

NOV delivers technology-driven solutions to empower the global energy industry. For more than 150 years, NOV has pioneered innovations that enable its customers to safely produce abundant energy while minimizing environmental impact. The energy industry depends on NOV's deep expertise and technology to continually improve oilfield operations and assist in efforts to advance the energy transition towards a more sustainable future. NOV powers the industry that powers the world.

Well Data Labs, a Denver-based Software as a Service (SaaS) company, was founded in 2014 with a focus on solving the problems the Oil & Gas Industry has with managing, analyzing, and reporting technical well data. The Company focuses on delivering technology-driven and efficiency-enabling solutions and services, including modern software, machine learning, and enterprise AI to help customers make informed data-backed decisions.

Media Contact

Ross Miller, Well Data Labs, 1 720.662.7771, [email protected], https://www.welldatalabs.com/

Amie D'Ambrosio, NOV, 1 713.375.3826, [email protected], https://www.nov.com/

SOURCE Well Data Labs