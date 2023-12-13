NOVA Educational Foundation to Host Gen. David Petraeus for Student Success Fund Benefit

On Thursday, January 25th at 6 p.m., the Northern Virginia Community College Educational Foundation will host Retired U.S. Army General David H. Petraeus for a benefit event to raise funds for NOVA's Student Success Fund.

ANNANDALE, Va., Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On Thursday, January 25th at 6 p.m., the Northern Virginia Community College Educational Foundation will host Retired U.S. Army General David H. Petraeus for a benefit event to raise funds for NOVA's Student Success Fund. Petraeus will discuss the recently published book he co-wrote, Conflict: The Evolution of Warfare from 1945 to Ukraine. This event will be held in the Barbara A. Wyles Auditorium located on NOVA's Alexandria Campus, 5000 Dawes Ave, Alexandria.

The NOVA Foundation Student Success Fund was established to assist students facing unexpected emergency expenses that could derail their education and could force them to stop out or drop out of college. All proceeds from the event will go to support the Student Success Fund. Tickets can be purchased online.

An individual ticket is $25. An individual ticket with a signed copy of Conflict is $50. An individual ticket with a signed copy of Conflict and an extra ticket and signed copy of the book to be distributed to a NOVA military-affiliated student is $90.

Media must show valid press pass to attend. Contact Kathy Parkinson in NOVA's Office of Communications for press credentials to cover the event, [email protected].

Northern Virginia Community College is the largest institution of higher education in the Commonwealth of Virginia and one of America's largest community colleges. NOVA enrolls more than 75,000 students at its six campuses in Alexandria, Annandale, Loudoun, Manassas, Springfield and Woodbridge, and through NOVA Online. For more information about NOVA and its programs or services, call 703-323-3000 or visit the College's Web site, http://www.nvcc.edu.

