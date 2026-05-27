Nova Techset to Showcase AI-Powered Publishing Ecosystem at SSP 2026

Publishing teams do not need more disconnected tools. They need connected workflows that reflect how publishing actually works. Post this

Addressing the handoffs that slow publishing down

Publishing workflows rarely break in one place. More often, they slow down in the handoffs between editorial, production, digital accessibility, and delivery teams.

As scholarly publishing becomes more complex, many teams still rely on disconnected systems and manual transitions across stages. The result is reduced visibility, more rework, and slower movement from submission to final dissemination. Nova Techset's digital accessibility and publishing solutions are designed to help teams move through these stages more effectively.

At SSP 2026, Nova Techset will showcase a connected ecosystem that brings together workflow management, editorial support, production automation, XML-first content structuring, digital accessibility, proofing, asset management, and delivery. These publishing solutions are supported by AI-powered publishing capabilities that help improve consistency, visibility, and workflow control.

"Publishing teams do not need more disconnected tools. They need connected workflows that reflect how publishing actually works," said Yogesh Agarwal, CEO and Managing Director, Nova Techset. "At SSP 2026, we are showcasing how Nova Techset combines AI-powered publishing technology with deep publishing expertise to help publishers move content from submission to delivery with greater visibility, quality, and control.".

What publishers can expect to see at SSP 2026

Visitors to Booth 105 can learn more about how Nova Techset publishing solutions support:

Greater visibility across editorial, production, digital accessibility, and delivery stages.

Early detection of content, file, metadata, accessibility, and compliance issues through connected publishing solutions.

More consistent production workflows through automation, structured content, connected proofing, and AI-powered publishing support.

Digital accessibility readiness built into the workflow upstream.

Better control of final assets across formats, versions, and delivery requirements, supported by scalable publishing solutions.

Meet Nova Techset at SSP 2026

Visit Booth 105 during SSP 2026 to see how Nova Techset's AI-powered publishing ecosystem supports publishers from submission through delivery. The team will demonstrate how connected publishing solutions, workflow automation, and digital accessibility support can help publishers reduce rework and improve control across the scholarly publishing lifecycle.

About Nova Techset

Nova Techset helps scholarly and academic publishers manage content across journals, books, magazines, reference works, and other content types. Backed by 35 years of publishing experience, the company delivers publishing solutions and technology-led workflow services across peer review, editorial support, production, XML, digital accessibility, proofing, asset management, and delivery.

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Media Contact

Yogesh Agarwal, Nova Techset, 91 02067041111, [email protected], https://novatechset.com

SOURCE Nova Techset