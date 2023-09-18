NovaBone's New Bioactive Glass Syringe for Foot & Ankle

NovaBone Products launches a first foot and ankle-specific syringe delivery system for its bioactive glass delivery system.

ALACHUA, Fla., Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NovaBone Products, leader in synthetic biologics, is pleased to announce the company has made commercially available a new syringe for targeted delivery of its 45S5 bioactive glass putty device for the foot and ankle market. The newly launched syringe comes in both a 2.5cc and a 5cc formulation.

"We are excited to provide our foot and ankle surgeons with a specific solution to deliver our best-in-class synthetic putty to their patients. This is NovaBone's first product specifically designed for the foot and ankle market. Along with our NovaForm Wound Matrix clearance earlier this year, this shows our commitment to diversifying our portfolio, leveraging our Bioactive Glass manufacturing expertise, and providing surgeons in multiple specialties with solutions best suited for their patients." said Sean Finnerty, Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing at NovaBone.

NovaBone's Putty, cleared by the FDA in 2006, is a highly effective bone graft substitute that closely mimics the mineral composition of natural bone. NovaBone provides an ideal environment for new bone formation, facilitating the integration of graft material and host tissue.

The foot and ankle syringe is commercially available in the US Market. Dr. Charles E. Cook of Dallas, Texas, was the first foot and ankle surgeon to use the new product designed for medical use of bioactive glass.

"I had the opportunity to use the new 2.5cc syringe delivery system in the OR today. The putty met all my needs and expectations. The putty flowed nicely into the osseous defect, and the putty's viscosity provided a nice tapenade effect, providing hemostasis. I have been using the larger volume delivery system of NovaBone putty in my practice with great success, and these smaller delivery systems are a much-needed addition for diverse applications."

About NovaBone

NovaBone, a Halma company, is privately held and based in Florida since 2002. NovaBone developed the first bioactive glass for bone healing offered to the orthopedic community and has long been at the forefront of bioactive glass bone graft devices. It has developed numerous formulations and delivery systems of its patented, bioactive glass technology platform that results in accelerated bone growth. In total, their exclusively formulated bone graft substitute has been used for the repair of osseous defects throughout the skeletal system for over a decade and used in over a million clinical applications with unparalleled success, validating the safety and efficacy of NovaBone's technology.

