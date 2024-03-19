NovaCHARGE Accelerates EV Fleet Operational Excellence with New Fleet Director Software

"We've realized that EV fleet solutions need to change to solve real-world operational issues. We've developed the Fleet Director SaaS solution to enable quick-turn fleet customers to enhance the ROI of EV fleets…" Post this

"Our direct work with key fleet customers has given us insights into the needs and challenges impacting operational readiness for quick-turn EV fleets," said Oscar Rodriguez, Chairman and CEO. "We've realized that EV fleet solutions need to change to solve real-world operational issues. We've developed the Fleet Director SaaS solution to enable quick-turn fleet customers enhance the ROI of EV fleets, by optimizing the combination of three key value points - EV charging, vehicle SOC, and the labor needed to manage logistics."

NovaCHARGE's fleet software platform is designed to work with a broad array of charging stations, including non-OCPP compliant and Tesla chargers, and any electric vehicle. Fleet Director is aware of all locations, chargers, vehicles, and workers that have been registered within the system, and uses that information to assign jobs and tasks to nearby available workers with a goal of ensuring optimal labor workflow to get all under-charged vehicles to an optimally charged state. Fleet Director also provides flexible configuration settings, mobile app capability, dashboard reporting, and 24/7/365 "eyes on network" coverage, alerting and driver support.

Through open API's, NovaCHARGE's fleet management suite can fully integrate with the tools fleet operators already use to run their operations such as 3rd party telematics, route planning, dispatch, and maintenance systems.

About NovaCHARGE, Inc.:

NovaCHARGE is delivering on our mission of providing seamless EV charging through a reliable EV fueling ecosystem for today and tomorrow. Backed by deep EV industry expertise since 2008, and driven by customer focused success from thousands of installations in organizations across the USA and Canada, NovaCHARGE offers open standard, utility-grade EV charging solutions with our ChargeUP charging platform management system and EV driver cloud subscription network, Fleet Director operational readiness software for quick-turn fleets, NovaBOT AI driven proactive maintenance monitoring software, curated hardware, optional turnkey installation, and most importantly, robust post-sale support and warranty.

