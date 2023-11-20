NovaCHARGE Appoints Kevin Nater as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO)

"We have an incredible solution in service at thousands of commercial and utility organizations and the operational and development capabilities to scale. I couldn't be more excited to be with NovaCHARGE at this pivotal point in their growth." — Kevin Nater, CRO at NovaCHARGE Post this

Nater was responsible for strategic direction, go-to-market development, and execution with B2B relationships (Compass, Aramark, SSP, Whole Foods, Coca-Cola, Peet's Coffee, Simon Group), culminating in the acquisition by Coca-Cola.

With more than three decades of executive experience his previous roles included CFO at Network General (acquired by NetScout), CEO of Dell Financial Services, and VP of banking relationships for the technology group at Citigroup. He holds an MBA in Finance and a BA in Political Economics from the University of California, Berkeley.

"As NovaCHARGE continues to provide unparalleled EV charging solutions comprised of robust network, software, hardware and support, I'm thrilled to add Kevin to the NovaCHARGE team," said Oscar Rodriguez, Chairman and CEO. "Kevin brings a forward-thinking mindset with a proven track record of accelerating revenue with a customer-first perspective. He will play a critical role in the next stages of our growth."

"From my first conversation with Oscar and his team, I could tell this technology was different. NovaCHARGE was built to solve EV infrastructure challenges starting in 2008 and they have continually proven innovative and effective in delivering real solutions that underpin reliable EV charging," Nater said. "EV adoption is accelerating and the EVSE infrastructure market is crowded, but we have an incredible solution in service at thousands of commercial and utility organizations and the operational and development capabilities to scale. I couldn't be more excited to be with NovaCHARGE at this pivotal point in their growth."

About NovaCHARGE, Inc.:

NovaCHARGE, Inc., founded in 2008, is a nationally recognized technology innovator in electric vehicle (EV) charging hardware and cloud software. NovaCHARGE boasts open standards in both its next generation ChargeUP charging platform management system and hardware lines. NovaCHARGE is headquartered in Orlando, Florida. ChargeUP is a trademark property of NovaCHARGE, Inc. www.NovaCHARGE.net.

Media Contact

Tami Timperio, NovaCHARGE, Inc., 1 (866) 417-9995, [email protected], https://www.novacharge.net

SOURCE NovaCHARGE, Inc.