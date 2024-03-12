NovaCHARGE Enhances EV Charging Power Management with New Virtual Circuit Technology

We are very excited to partner with NovaCHARGE to trial VCT. This can greatly improve our customer's charging experience and continue to put us in the forefront of defining what is possible in this space." — Eva Reyes, Manager of Lighting and Electrification, Orlando Utilities Commission (OUC) Post this

VCT provides the ability to control and manage power used by vehicles in harmony with the available power across many circuit domains. Specifically, this is designed to allow more vehicles to charge in places with limited power. The real magic in Virtual Circuit Technology is that power may be managed regardless of the placement of the chargers. For example, power can be managed across chargers in vastly different regions, allowing utilities to manage the grid more effectively. With VCT, power can be managed across multiple configurations including: 1) where cars are using a local bank of chargers connected to one panel; 2) where cars are connected across multiple panels in a building; 3) where cars are connected across a campus with a common utility transformer; 4) where cars are connected across utility substation feeders.

"We are very excited to partner with NovaCHARGE to trial VCT," said Eva Reyes, Manager of Lighting and Electrification, Orlando Utilities Commission (OUC). "This can greatly improve our customer's charging experience and continue to put us in the forefront of defining what is possible in this space. We are dedicated to the highest EV charging reliability and this will enhance our ability to manage the grid."

Virtual Circuit Technology automatically distributes power throughout the day to the in-use chargers to manage the load on the existing circuit. This will aid the host in avoiding higher power bills while allowing the utility to better manage the load from EV chargers based on time of use. With VCT, one can install more chargers than the current infrastructure can handle at max utilization while balancing the load across the grid as vehicles enter and leave the charging site. Moreover, VCT may be leveraged to defer an infrastructure upgrade until a later date and budget cycle.

"NovaCHARGE once again continues to push the boundaries of what was thought possible in power management regarding EV charging" said Oscar Rodriguez, CEO of NovaCHARGE. "With VCT, we are ensuring that more vehicles may charge, and that no EV driver is left stranded due to a lack of infrastructure access. We continue to partner with large utilities, like OUC, on EV charging innovation and are focused on executing our trial of VCT this summer."

NovaCHARGE's ChargeUP charging platform management system is an Open Standard EV charging cloud solution that pushes the envelope for leading-edge flexibility and features. ChargeUP delivers more information to the driver, while providing a rich user friendly and entertaining driver interface. Additional features now include VCT, reporting capabilities, and access to NovaBOT AI proactive maintenance monitoring for compatible chargers.

NovaCHARGE is delivering on our mission of providing seamless EV charging through a reliable EV fueling ecosystem for today and tomorrow. Backed by deep EV industry expertise since 2008, and driven by customer focused success from thousands of installations in organizations across the USA and Canada, NovaCHARGE offers open standard, utility-grade EV charging solutions with our ChargeUP charging platform management system and EV driver cloud subscription network, NovaBOT AI driven proactive maintenance monitoring software, curated hardware, optional turnkey installation, and most importantly, robust post-sale support and warranty.

