NovaCHARGE Expands Fleet Readiness with FLEXX Mobile EV Charging Units

Enterprise, municipality, and utility fleets readiness and resiliency will now be improved thanks to a new innovative and flexible mobile EV charging solution!

ORLANDO, Fla. , April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NovaCHARGE, a leading provider of utility-grade hardware and software solutions for charging electric vehicles (EVs), today announces an expansion of their innovative total solutions package available for fleets with FLEXX mobile EV charging systems. This new solution will ensure efficiency, productivity, and ease of transition to EVs for fleet managers of municipalities, enterprises, and utilities.

NovaCHARGE now offers fleet managers a way to recharge fleet vehicles without the need for an available stationary charging infrastructure. FLEXX mobile EV chargers satisfy the need for off-site charging in remote locations and enables emergency rescue charging for fleet vehicles with exhausted batteries, thereby avoiding costly towing fees. The innovative mobile charging solution provides a mobile EV charging system for departments of transportation, roadside assistance organizations, airport operations, construction sites, outdoor event operations, and anyone requiring charging at transient fueling locations.

FLEXX mobile EV chargers are compatible with any Open Standard vehicle and charging network via OCPP 1.6j compliancy. Fast charging of up to 120 kW is available with the dual DC fast charging connections and larger battery capacities of up to 300 kWh. The systems carry a 2-year parts and labor warranty and are easy to tow with light trucks equipped with standard tow hitch hardware. The units may be implemented as a standalone solution, or as a complement to a full suite of EV charging solutions networked on ChargeUP EV charging platform management system. By integrating into an EV charging network, fleet operators will always know the location, battery condition, and dispensing rate of the FLEXX system. Through integration into ChargeUP, rescue vehicles, for example, will be able to dispense energy services for a fee to ensure a proper ROI for their FLEXX system, while saving consumers from costly towing bills.

"Today, fleets have a problem in that vehicles with low batteries can easily get stuck far from the depot, with only a costly towing service as the answer to recovering the vehicle," said Oscar Rodriguez, Chairman and CEO of NovaCHARGE. "By offering FLEXX mobile EV charging systems, we are expanding our Fleet Director solution to provide fleet managers a total solution that will ensure their electrified fleet will be at full operational readiness."

In addition to improving fleets' readiness, resiliency, and efficiency, FLEXX mobile EV chargers are ideal for end users with branding aspirations in mind, such as municipalities hosting public events, DOT agencies conducting roadside rescues, and rental fleet equipment providers, who all can leverage the availability of custom wraps to enhance their brands and display their commitment to the EV revolution.

About NovaCHARGE, Inc.:

NovaCHARGE is delivering on our mission of providing seamless EV charging through a reliable EV fueling ecosystem for today and tomorrow. Backed by deep EV industry expertise since 2008, and driven by customer focused success from thousands of installations in organizations across the USA and Canada, NovaCHARGE offers open standard, utility-grade EV charging solutions with our ChargeUP charging platform management system and EV driver cloud subscription network, Fleet Director operational readiness software for quick-turn fleets, NovaBOT AI driven proactive maintenance monitoring software, curated hardware, turnkey installation, and most importantly, robust post-sale support and warranty.

About Charge Rigs, LLC:

Charge Rigs is ensuring proper infrastructure is available for the growing EV population by providing charging for EVs where they need it and when they need it with their FLEXX mobile EV charging solutions. Whether it is for providing a perfect segue for fleets into electrification, or for dynamic charging location requirements, Charge Rigs has solutions catered to customer needs. With a team of over 5+ years of experience in the EV charging industry, Charge Rigs knows how to engineer a solution package that meets the charging needs of today and tomorrow.

For more information, visit the NovaCHARGE pressroom or contact us at [email protected].

