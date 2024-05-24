Novacoast Subsidiary, Pillr, Acquired by OpenText to Enhance MDR

Novacoast subsidiary, Pillr, has been acquired by OpenText to enhance their Managed Detection and Response (MDR) capabilities. This strategic acquisition will elevate cybersecurity solutions for MSPs globally.

WICHITA, Kan., May 24, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Novacoast, Inc., a leading provider of cybersecurity services, is excited to announce that its subsidiary, Pillr, and its Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Platform, has been acquired by OpenText. This acquisition is a significant step towards expanding MDR capabilities within cybersecurity offerings for MSPs seeking a comprehensive solution to protect, detect, and respond to cybersecurity threats.

Novacoast CEO Paul Anderson expressed his pride in Pillr's journey under Novacoast's guidance: "We are incredibly proud of the success Pillr has achieved as part of the Novacoast family. Our deep expertise and unwavering passion for enterprise security have been key drivers in shaping Pillr into a cutting-edge solution. The exceptional talent and dedication of the Pillr team have been the cornerstone of its success. This acquisition is a testament to their hard work and innovation. We are confident that with OpenText's resources and scale, Pillr technology will continue to thrive and set new standards within OpenText's leading cybersecurity platform."

OpenText's acquisition of Pillr will combine Pillr's advanced cybersecurity technologies, including its Managed Detection and Response (MDR), Cloud SIEM, SOAR, and Threat Hunting, with OpenText's broader set of cybersecurity solutions and global distribution network.

For more information about the acquisition and what it means for Pillr's and OpenText's customers, visit OpenText Cybersecurity.

About Novacoast:

Novacoast, Inc. is a leading provider of cybersecurity services, offering a comprehensive suite of solutions designed to protect, detect, and respond to evolving cyber threats. With over 25 years of industry expertise, Novacoast specializes in IT advisory, development and engineering, and managed services, helping organizations worldwide build and maintain robust IT security infrastructures. Our unique blend of services and deep commitment to innovation empowers businesses to transform security challenges into strategic advantages. For more information, visit www.novacoast.com.

Media Contact

Hector Sanchez, Novacoast, 1 8054569477, [email protected], novacoast.com

SOURCE Novacoast