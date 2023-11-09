NovaSterilis Collaborates with Renowned Surgeon, Dr. Jason Spector, and NYS Center for Advanced Technology at Cornell University

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Dr. Spector on this exciting project," said Tony Eisenhut, CEO of NovaSterilis. "Our combined efforts have the potential to make a significant impact in regenerative medicine, ultimately benefiting patients and reducing costs associated with multiple treatments." Post this

This collaboration brings together NovaSterilis' deep expertise of decellularization and terminal sterilization of medical devices in their final packaging, using scCO2 technologies and Dr. Spector's extensive experience in plastic and reconstructive surgery.

"I'm pleased to collaborate with NovaSterilis on another CAT grant," said Dr. Jason Spector. "We will be able to leverage the knowledge gained from our previous work on the decellularization and terminal sterilization of costal cartilage. This opportunity has the potential to improve patient outcomes where soft tissue regeneration is necessary."

The project addresses the need for a permanent, regenerative treatment in the global $6.7 billion USD dermal/soft tissue filler market. Today's solutions are temporary and require expensive regularly scheduled medical treatments. The allograft adipose matrix dermal filler developed through the Cornell University CAT holds the promise to be a tremendous improvement in the standard of care and a reduction in cost to the healthcare system.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Dr. Spector on this exciting project," said Tony Eisenhut, CEO of NovaSterilis. "Our combined efforts have the potential to make a significant impact in regenerative medicine, ultimately benefiting patients and reducing costs associated with multiple treatments."

To fulfill this engagement, NovaSterilis engaged two commercial partners in the project: Alamo Biologics (San Antonio TX) and Australian Biotechnologies (Sydney Australia) will provide manufacturing, distribution, and marketing insights, as well as years of clinician feedback on the project. These partners have over 50 years of combined experience using the scCO2 technology platform across multiple markets, including healthcare, tissue engineering, regenerative medicine, and medical device sterilization. This commercial experience coupled with the clinical and translational research knowledge of Dr. Spector will be central to the development of an integrated process that creates a structurally stable, decellularized allograft adipose matrix with preserved endogenous growth factors.

"NovaSterilis has partnered with some of the best clinical and manufacturing teams in the industry to fulfill our goal of providing scCO2 technologies that meet or exceed the highest standards for product safety and performance," Eisenhut added.

About NovaSterilis: NovaSterilis is a leading innovator in supercritical carbon dioxide technology, dedicated to advancing environmentally friendly and efficient solutions for a wide range of applications, including tissue processing, sterilization, and decellularization of regenerative medicine matrices. With a commitment to sustainability and innovation, NovaSterilis aims to transform industries and improve lives through the power of supercritical carbon dioxide. For more information visit http://www.novasterilis.com

About Dr. Jason Spector, M.D.: Jason A. Spector, M.D., F.A.C.S. is the Chief of the Division of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, and a Professor of Surgery and Otolaryngology at Weill Cornell Medicine, and Adjunct Professor in the Meinig School of Biomedical Engineering at Cornell University. He is a nationally recognized board-certified plastic surgeon specializing in reconstructive microsurgery of the head and neck, breast, and lower extremities, as well as aesthetic surgery. Dr. Spector is the Director and Principal Investigator of the Laboratory for Bioregenerative Medicine and Surgery at Weill Cornell Medicine. His lab focuses on novel approaches for tissue engineering, wound healing, and precision medicine, as well as the development of various translational technologies from bench to bedside.

About Alamo Biologics: Alamo Biologics is a full-service tissue bank offering the highest quality allografts and biologics for hundreds of surgical and regenerative applications. Alamo's turn-key services include manufacturing, storage, and distribution of allograft tissue; research and development, contract manufacturing, and biologic storage facilities. Alamo strives to provide the highest standard in allograft tissue while continually honoring the gift of donation. For mor information visit https://alamobiologics.com/.

About Australian Biotechnologies: Australian Biotechnologies is the largest biological tissue processor in Australia, producing over 20,000 bone and tissue allograft products annually. Working with key Australian Donation Partners, our allografts offer life enhancing possibilities in orthopedic, sports medicine, spine, foot and ankle, reconstructive trauma, oral and dental procedures. Headquartered in Sydney Australia and supplies allografts to Australia and New Zealand. For more information visit www.ausbiotech.com.au.

About Cornell University: Cornell University is a world-class research institution known for the breadth and rigor of its curricula, and an academic culture dedicated to preparing students to be well-educated and well-rounded citizens of the world. Its faculty, staff and students believe in the critical importance of knowledge—both theoretical and applied—as a means of improving the human condition and solving the world's problems. With campuses in Ithaca, New York and New York City, and a location in Doha, Qatar, Cornell is a private, Ivy League research university and the land-grant institution of New York State.

About New York State Center for Advanced Technology: NYS CAT is a NYSTAR-supported program to encourage greater collaboration between private industry and universities in the development and application of new technologies. The CAT program, created in 1983, facilitates a continuing program of basic and applied research, development, and technology transfer in multiple technological areas, in collaboration with and through the support of private industry. CATs play a critical role in spurring technology-based applied research and economic development in the state; promoting national and international research collaboration and innovation; and leveraging New York's research expertise and funding with investments from the federal government, foundations, businesses, venture capital firms and other entities. The Center for Life Science Enterprise at Cornell University, Cornell's CAT, pursues programs addressing the economic development needs of New York's biotech industry, partnering with companies in fields including bioengineering, diagnostics, medical devices, therapeutics, agriculture, and veterinary medicine since 1986.

