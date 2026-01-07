NovaTax Launches Tax Advisor AI - Game Changer in Tax Research and Intelligence

NovaTax, a growing online tax news, research, and digital marketing content platform, announced a significant expansion of its online research capabilities with the launch of Tax Advisor AI. The industry's latest GenAI research tool, Tax Advisor AI, offers smarter, more accessible tax research and communication solutions to busy tax professionals—priced ~50% less than other tax commercial GenAI powered solutions.
CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tax Advisor AI (beta) is the newest capability integrated with the NovaTax platform, built to strengthen the company's ability to provide professionals working in smaller firms and corporations with news, research, and digital marketing solutions—all available on a single, easy-to-use platform.
"Our vision has always been to build a smarter, more accessible tax news and research platform, and the response from the industry confirms we're on the right path," said Brett Notine, CEO of NovaTax. "The launch of Tax Advisor AI (beta), strengthens our ability to provide professionals with a comprehensive, intuitive, and cost-effective solution. Following the success of our newly released, free digital marketing content, this release underscores our ongoing mission to deliver real value to tax professionals and tax workflow technology partners."
Commitment to Tax Professionals: Free Through May 2026
In its commitment to supporting tax professionals during the heart of tax season, NovaTax is providing Tax Advisor AI (beta) free of charge to its valued customers through May 2026. This gives professionals ample time to experience the power of the new GenAI tool and streamline their workflows during their busiest period.
About NovaTax
NovaTax is a growing online tax news, research, and digital marketing content platform, dedicated to building smarter, more accessible tools for smaller firms and corporations. As the company, built by industry veterans, enters its second year, it remains focused on delivering competitive solutions that empower professionals with faster insights, superior usability, and unmatched value.
