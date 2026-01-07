NovaTax Launches Tax Advisor AI - Game Changer in Tax Research and Intelligence

"Our vision has always been to build a smarter, more accessible tax news and research platform, and the response from the industry confirms we're on the right path," said Brett Notine, CEO of NovaTax. Post this

Commitment to Tax Professionals: Free Through May 2026

In its commitment to supporting tax professionals during the heart of tax season, NovaTax is providing Tax Advisor AI (beta) free of charge to its valued customers through May 2026. This gives professionals ample time to experience the power of the new GenAI tool and streamline their workflows during their busiest period.

About NovaTax

NovaTax is a growing online tax news, research, and digital marketing content platform, dedicated to building smarter, more accessible tools for smaller firms and corporations. As the company, built by industry veterans, enters its second year, it remains focused on delivering competitive solutions that empower professionals with faster insights, superior usability, and unmatched value.

