Novatio Deploys AI-Powered Adjudication Assistant to Help Utah Modernize Unemployment Claims Processing

We believe this project has the potential to help our UI adjudicators reduce the need for follow-up calls to claimants regarding their separations. We genuinely enjoyed working with Novatio Solutions and would welcome the opportunity to collaborate again in the future," Patrick Frost, CUBS Manager Post this

Unemployment insurance programs play a critical role in supporting workers who lose employment through no fault of their own. However, agencies across the United States often face operational challenges such as incomplete claimant information, delays in employer responses, and shortages of experienced adjudicators. These challenges can lead to claim backlogs and longer processing times for citizens seeking benefits.

To address these challenges, Novatio implemented an AI-driven adjudication assistant that streamlines the fact finding process and organizes case information for adjudicators. The solution integrates directly with Utah's claims filing system, using conversational AI powered by Google Gemini to dynamically gather claimant information and generate structured case summaries, timelines, and relevant legal insights.A human-in-the-loop model ensures adjudicators maintain full oversight while continuously improving the system through expert feedback.

Novatio also provided Enhanced Enablement Services to train the Utah technical team on managing and evolving the solution.

"Our collaboration with the Novatio team on the AI Adjudication Assistant project has been highly beneficial. We consistently found Novatio to be knowledgeable, helpful, and very responsive to our needs. We particularly appreciated their flexibility in adapting to our specific requirements and their assistance in training our technical staff on managing the project and understanding the basics of working with generative AI models.

We believe this project has the potential to help our UI adjudicators reduce the need for follow-up calls to claimants regarding their separations. We genuinely enjoyed working with Novatio Solutions and would welcome the opportunity to collaborate again in the future," Patrick Frost, Utah Department of Workforce Services Unemployment Insurance.

The implementation demonstrates how applied AI can help government agencies modernize complex processes while maintaining transparency, fairness, and human oversight in critical decision-making workflows.

"Utah is a landmark example of Applied AI done right—intelligent, scalable, and deeply human. In just 9 weeks, we moved from concept to production, embedding AI directly into the claims lifecycle. The result isn't just faster adjudication, it's a new standard for how government agencies can harness the full potential of AI to serve citizens without ever sacrificing accuracy or human oversight," -Suyash Vaishnava, AI Architect at Novatio Solutions.

Novatio Solutions continues to support public sector organizations with AI-driven technologies designed to improve operational efficiency, enhance service delivery, and help agencies respond more effectively to evolving workforce challenges.

About Novatio Solutions

Novatio Solutions is a specialized consulting and implementation partner helping organizations transform supply chains, accelerate compliance, and unlock value through AI and automation. With deep expertise in Public Sector, Life Sciences, Healthcare, and regulated industries, Novatio partners with leading technology providers to deliver end-to-end solutions across AI, SAP and Intelligent Automation. Operating across the U.S., India, and Europe, Novatio is committed to driving innovation, efficiency, and sustainable business outcomes for its global clients.

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SOURCE Novatio Solutions