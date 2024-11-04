Novatio Launches AI-Based Adjudication Assistant for State Government Labor Departments with Google Public Sector

"This collaboration with Google Public Sector signifies a major leap forward in how state labor departments can handle unemployment claims," said Upender Solanki, CEO of Novatio Post this

Customized Real-Time Fact Finding: dynamically shifts its line of questioning based on input from claimants and employers, ensuring that all relevant details are captured efficiently.

Robust Summary and Discrepancy Highlighting: summarizes interactions and highlights discrepancies between claimant and employer responses, categorizing issues to assist adjudicators in making informed decisions.

Contextual Legal Guidance: references state laws to accelerate the training of new adjudicators and provide them with the legal context needed to expedite the decision-making process while maintaining quality.

"This collaboration with Google Public Sector signifies a major leap forward in how state labor departments can handle unemployment claims," said Upender Solanki, CEO of Novatio. "By addressing talent shortages and operational inefficiencies exposed during the pandemic, our solution not only enhances decision-making but also enables quicker claims processing, ultimately benefiting the claimants who rely on these systems."

The Adjudication Assistant tool can help address critical challenges faced by state labor departments, including skill gaps that lead to delays in claim adjudication and compliance issues.

As labor departments navigate the complexities of unemployment insurance, Novatio's AI-driven approach offers real-time interaction, improved decision-making, and accelerated claims processing.

For more information about Novatio's Adjudication Assistant and its impact on unemployment claims processing, please visit www.novatiosolutions.com

About Novatio Solutions Novatio specializes in developing innovative technology solutions that empower government agencies and businesses. With a commitment to enhancing operational efficiency and decision-making, Novatio is at the forefront of leveraging AI to tackle complex challenges across various sectors. For more information visit, novatiosolutions.com or LinkedIn.

Vincent Ippolito, Novatio Solutions, 1 4802358042, [email protected]

