Novatio Solutions Recognized with UiPath 2025 Fast Track Partner Badge of Distinction in Agentic Automation

A new era for automation—agentic automation—now accelerates these advancements. Agentic automation is the combination of AI, automation, and orchestration—it gives agents the power to plan, work, and make decisions with minimal human oversight.

Agentic automation expands the automation potential of all organizations by placing focus not just on individual tasks, but on entire end-to-end processes. It accelerates a future where teams of robots, directed by agents, enable a single employee to achieve the work of many. Agentic automation gives managers the space to mentor, doctors more time to care for patients, developers the ability to fine-tune their work, engineers the freedom to innovate, and customers the seamless and personalized experiences they've been promised.

"We are honored that Novatio Solutions is among the first global partners to achieve the UiPath 2025 Fast Track Partner Badge of Distinction in Agentic Automation. This prestigious recognition underscores our relentless commitment to driving innovation and setting new standards in intelligent solutions. We are already closely collaborating with UiPath and several industry-leading customers, delivering pioneering Agentic AI solutions. Together with UiPath, we are excited to continue shaping the future, empowering organizations to thrive in an increasingly intelligent and connected world." Upender Solanki, CEO, Novatio Solutions

The UiPath Partner Program enables partners to gain a competitive advantage, to grow their business and to increase profitability. UiPath is the industry's only end-to-end automation platform and is designed to transform the way humans work. The UiPath Platform accelerates the shift toward a new era of agentic automation—one where agents, robots, people, and models integrate seamlessly to enable autonomous processes and smarter decision making. With a focus on security, accuracy, and resiliency, UiPath is committed to shaping a world where AI enhances human potential and revolutionizes industries.

"I'm thrilled to congratulate Novatio Solutions on its recognition as a UiPath 2025 Partner of Distinction in Agentic Automation," said Ashim Gupta, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer at UiPath. "Our partners play a critical role in the agentic future of UiPath, from identifying use cases to providing product feedback to co-innovating to help solve customer challenges. IDC forecasts a total market opportunity for agentic automation of $14 billion by 2028. As the market rapidly expands, partners can shape it and seize a first mover advantage. Novatio Solutions has earned this distinction by receiving hands-on training with our agentic solution, Agent Builder, and establishing their commitment to ushering in the agentic era for customers."

Receiving this new distinction reflects Novatio Solutions' commitment to delivering organizations the best that agentic automation has to offer. With business needs in mind, we're dedicating time and resources to developing solutions that can deliver our customers more value and greater business transformation than ever before.

About Novatio Solutions:

With end-to-end expertise in AI, Supply Chain integration, and more, Novatio Solutions has a cross-industry data-driven, iterative approach with a proven track record of success in government and healthcare & lifesciences sectors. From prototyping and beta testing to knowledge transfer and performance monitoring, Novatio experts are known to deploy bespoke solutions to improve business intelligence to drive impactful outcomes.

