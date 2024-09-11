Novel Liquid Biopsy ML multigene mRNA Expression for Clinical Trials: from Discovery to CDx Development, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this webinar, the expert speaker will focus on the impact of multigene mRNA expression assays in clinical trials. Post this

In this webinar, the expert speaker will demonstrate the key analytical and clinical performance characteristics of assays and demonstrate their clinical validity for different applications such as diagnostic and prognostic biomarkers for patient monitoring and detecting minimal residual disease (MRD) or recurrence and for predicting response to therapeutics.

In addition to these clinical applications, the expert will show a novel approach that can help in target and biomarker discoveries and their utilization as tools in translational research, including proof-of-concept, proof-of-mechanism and pharmacodynamics.

Moreover, the speaker will show data from a novel blood RNA stabilization tube that can keep RNA stable for at least 10 days at ambient temperature.

Join Dr. Abdel Halim, PharmD, PhD, CEO/CSO, Wren Laboratories, for the live webinar on Thursday, September 26, 2024, at 12pm EDT (5pm BST/UK).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Novel Liquid Biopsy Multigene mRNA Gene Expression Assays for Clinical Trials: Accelerating Discovery to CDx Development.

