Novel Proprietary Ayurvedic Formulation for add-on Therapy of Mild and Moderate COVID-19, Approved by the Ayush Ministry, Govt. of India, Offers Respiratory Support

Aiming to provide a safe, effective, and natural solution for COVID-19, respiratory and immune support, Remedium Therapeutics, Chennai, Tamilnadu, India today launched its new herbal therapy namely CoroQuil+Zn. This groundbreaking formula combines the ancient wisdom of Ayurvedic medicine with cutting-edge scientific research to deliver powerful respiratory and anti-inflammatory support.

CHENNAI, Tamilnadu, July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Remedium Therapeutics has developed CoroQuil+Zn, an efficacious prophylactic and therapeutic treatment for COVID-19. Using in silico molecular docking, cell-based and animal studies, select phytoconstituents present in different plants were identified for their ability to interfere with the binding of viral Spike S protein receptor binding domain (RBD) with host ACE2 receptors and formulated CoroQuil+Zn (as ACE2 inhibitor) using plant extracts enriched with active phytoconstituents.

"COVID-19 has underscored the importance of respiratory health like never before", said Pat Krishnan, founder of Remedium Therapeutics. "CoroQuil+Zn harnesses the power of time-tested Ayurvedic herbs and botanicals to reduce viral load, boost immunity, reduce inflammation, and promote easier breathing", he commented.

Key Benefits:

**Antiviral Properties** - Herbs such as Acalypha indica, Ashwagandha, Tulsi are effective against COVID-19 viruses.

**Anti-Inflammatory** - Herbs such as Licorice and Solanum nigrum reduce inflammation in the respiratory tract.

**Immunity Boost** - Herbs such as Acalypha indica and Licorice help strengthen the immune system.

**Bronchodilation** - Herbs such as Vasaka and Pippali open airways and ease breathing.

**Anti-Bacterial** - Yashad bhasma (Zinc) is effective against bacterial infection and asthma.

**All-Natural Formula** - 100% herbal, non-GMO, and free of synthetic additives.

"CoroQuil+Zn represents a synergy of ancient wisdom and modern science", said Dr. Parul Lakhlani, Advisor of Remedium Therapeutics. "Our formula has shown remarkable results in the clinical trials for reducing COVID-19 symptoms and improving respiratory health".

In addition to COVID-19, CoroQuil+Zn has been licensed to treat Tuberculosis, Asthma, Allergic bronchitis, seasonal Allergies, Pulmonary and other respiratory disorders also. It is available in capsule and liquid forms at www.remediumtherapeutics.com and select retailers across India such as online e-commerce pharmacy, NetMeds (https://www.netmeds.com/catalogsearch/result/coroquil%20zn/all).

Remedium Therapeutics is a leading producer of high-quality, scientifically-validated Herbal products. Founded in 2020, the company is committed to integrating the ancient principles of Ayurveda with modern scientific research and manufacturing practices. Learn more at www.remediumtherapeutics.com.

Contact: [email protected], Rajanikanth: +91 98402 84104

WHO Link: https://trialsearch.who.int/Trial2.aspx?TrialID=CTRI/2020/12/029735

CTRI Link: https://www.ctri.nic.in/Clinicaltrials/pmaindet2.php?EncHid=NDg3NjM=&Enc=&userName=coroquil-zn

Pat Krishnan, Remedium Therapeutics, 91 9840284104, [email protected], www.remediumtherapeutics.com

