Novel Surgical Approach and 3D Technology for Successful Molar Implants

Lead author Bolun Li, MS, and colleagues state, "The study aimed to evaluate the role of 3D printing technology and CGF in IANL. We also performed a literature review to investigate the effectiveness of IANL and discussed the factors associated with surgical risk and neurological recovery." Post this

A 60-year-old female patient presented with significant molar loss in both the upper and lower jaw. The treatment plan consisted of a bilateral IANL procedure with simultaneous implant placement. CGF was used to promote nerve function recovery and regeneration. The researchers also employed 3D-printed models during preoperative planning to gain a detailed understanding of the patient's oral anatomy and determine a precise surgical path. The 3D models were used during a procedure rehearsal, which led to a discrepancy that could be adjusted before surgery, thereby avoiding a potential complication.

The patient experienced full neurological recovery at 2 months post-surgery. At the 6.5-year follow-up, her implants had a stable and functional bond with the jawbone, and the inferior alveolar nerve wall had regenerated. Radiological examination also showed that new neural canals had formed around the neurovascular bundle—the structure that carries the inferior alveolar nerve.

The literature review of 46 articles, with 891 patients and 1138 surgical sites, reported on 408 IANT and 730 IANL procedures. Of patients, only 3.1% incurred a recovery period longer than 6 months, and 25 patients had permanent neurosensory dysfunction.

This study showed positive results for using the IANL technique as a treatment option for atrophied jawbones. It also highlights the importance of utilizing 3D technology to facilitate pre-planning of the surgical route, thereby reducing the risk of complications during surgery. Li et al conclude, "IANL may be a viable treatment option for severely resorbed mandibles requiring dental implants. A 3D-printed model can help determine the safest surgical corridor and reduce the risk of nerve damage. The IANL technique presented in this study accelerated neural symptom recovery. More patients are required to validate this clinical procedure definitively."

Full text of the article, "Preoperative Simulation with 3D-Printed Models for Bilateral Inferior Alveolar Nerve Lateralization: A Case Report with 6.5-Year Follow-Up and Literature Review," Journal of Oral Implantology, Vol. 51, No. 3, 2025, is available at joionline.org

About Journal of Oral Implantology

The Journal of Oral Implantology is the official publication of the American Academy of Implant Dentistry and the American Academy of Implant Prosthodontics. It provides valuable information to general dentists, oral surgeons, prosthodontists, periodontists, scientists, clinicians, laboratory owners and technicians, manufacturers, and educators. JOI distinguishes itself as the first and oldest journal in the world devoted exclusively to implant dentistry. For more information about the journal or society, please visit: http://www.joionline.org

