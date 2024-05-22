Novel Technique Offers Suture Alternative for Free Gingival Graft Procedure

The success of this novel procedure offers a new avenue for suturing after an FGG procedure that could lessen surgery time and increase overall KMW Post this

Xu et al. present a case study of a 65-year-old woman with three missing teeth on the right side of her jaw. She had three implants placed approximately three months earlier. After three months, the healing cap on one tooth fell off and was loosening on another, indicating that the implant procedure was not succeeding as planned. The researchers also noted that the KMW was less than optimal, and debris built up around the healing caps.

The patient underwent additional oral surgery to increase the KMW by way of a FGG with an apically positioned flap. The FGG was closed using the novel "microscrew with tie-down sutures" method, and antibiotics were prescribed for two days. At 14 days post-surgery, the FGG showed no signs of infection and was healing well; all sutures were removed. At one month, healing was complete, and the implants were determined to be ready to be restored. The KM was stable and healthy one year after restoration, and the implantation was successful.

The success of this novel procedure offers a new avenue for suturing after an FGG procedure that could lessen surgery time and increase overall KMW. Xu and colleagues conclude, "The 'microscrew with tie-down sutures' technique presents a feasible, simplified, and problem-solving resolution for enhancing KM around the implant in the posterior area. Future studies on this technique should include additional cases and longer tracking times."

Full text of the article, "A Novel "Microscrew With Tie-Down Sutures" Technique for FGG Anchorage: A Case Report," Journal of Oral Implantology, Vol. 50, No. 2, 2023, is available at https://meridian.allenpress.com/joi/article/50/2/75/500533/A-Novel-Microscrew-With-Tie-Down-Sutures-Technique

