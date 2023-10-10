Novel Tells of the Bonds of Lifelong Friends and the Downward Spiral of Deception, Addiction and Abuse

Author Carol Vallario highlights the depth and support of a circle of friends, and what happens when one friend veers down a troubled path

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y., Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In Carol Vallario's new novel, "A Thief Among Friends," readers experience an exhilarating fiction book that follows the lives of four lifelong friends through the 1980s, from graduation and careers, to marriage and babies, and bad decisions.

The story centers around Carol Hunt, a woman who finds herself turning to embezzlement, drug abuse and an abusive relationship while trying to keep her dark secrets from her friends.

"I did a lot of research for this book," said Vallario. "I researched pyramid schemes and cocaine addiction. I had to research pop culture. Even though I lived through the time, I wanted to get it right."

Finding the inspiration for her book from a fiction novel she picked up from a free library box at her local park, Vallario used the names of her three friends from kindergarten as the characters of the book.

"I have never written a book before," Vallario said. "I thought about my friends and our relationship. The sky was the limit. I wasn't basing it on any truth. Whatever came into my head, I put down on paper – my computer, I should say."

About the author

Carol Vallario, an avid reader since childhood, grew up in New Rochelle, New York, as the youngest of five children from an Italian family. Prior to her retirement in 2022, Vallario worked in medical billing. She currently still resides in New Rochelle with her husband Dan. In her free time, Vallario loves baking; spending time with her son Tim, his wife Kellye, and her two grandchildren, Beau and Lily; and enjoying the outdoors with Dan. "A Thief Among Friends" is her first novel.

