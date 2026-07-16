Novel Travels Bets on Literary Travel as Luxury's Next Underserved Niche

"I stood where the main character stood, and I thought, I can't be the only one who wants to do this," Levine said. "I'd loved that novel for years before I ever got to St. Petersburg. To finally stand inside it, and to know other readers would want the same thing, that was the whole idea." Post this

The company occupies a gap most luxury operators have left open. Literary travel exists at the enthusiast and academic level, but rarely at the level of service, intimacy, and design that high-end travelers expect. Levine built Novel Travels to close that gap.

"I stood where the main character stood, and I thought, I can't be the only one who wants to do this," Levine said. "I'd loved that novel for years before I ever got to St. Petersburg. To finally stand inside it, and to know other readers would want the same thing, that was the whole idea."

The design is the engine. Each journey is built around literature, a single novel, a cluster of books tied to one place or period, or the literary life of a city. Levine's earliest journeys, built around the work of novelist Fiona Davis https://www.fionadavisbooks.com/ , sold out three times and proved the model: a repeatable, defensible way to turn deep reading into high-end travel.

Its literary tour of New York this November has sold out. Additional journeys are in development.

Novel Travels also welcomes conversations with literary journalists interested in experiencing a journey firsthand. Writers covering this space are invited to reach out directly to discuss what that might look like.

Levine has worked in luxury travel since 2012 and is affiliated with Eltee Travel, Global Travel Collection, and the Virtuoso network. More at novel-travels.com. instagram.com/noveltravelsofficial

Media Contact

Corinne Levine, Novel-Travels, 1 5615966960, [email protected], www.novel-travels.com

SOURCE Novel-Travels