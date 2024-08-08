NoveList® Completes In-Depth Update to Signature Appeals Feature

"For 30 years, NoveList has been the trusted human-centered source of high-quality, reliable recommendations. This major update to our signature appeals transforms book discovery in a unique and significant way." Post this

To keep pace with reading trends and based on interviews with library staff, data mining, and the extensive expertise of its own book experts, NoveList embarked on a three-year review, assessment, and redefinition of the appeal factors that libraries depend on to find expert reading recommendations. The process included redefining how terms relate to each other and to other story elements like subjects, genres, or themes, focusing on what is most important about the essence of the reading experience. The update ensures consistent vocabulary for robust and relevant search results every time.

A significant focus of the update was on inclusivity, making it easier to find stories by and about people with diverse identities, including the backgrounds of traditionally underrepresented characters who play a significant role in the story. NoveList continues to expand information about an author's characteristics, including their nationality, ethnicity, gender, religion, or orientation.

Vice President of NoveList, Danielle Borasky, says, "We continue to evolve what we do to connect readers with books they'll love, inspired by our deep understanding of what matters most to readers. For 30 years, NoveList has been the trusted human-centered source of high-quality, reliable recommendations. This major update to our signature appeals transforms book discovery in a unique and significant way."

