Novelist Sam Polakoff Receives National Recognition Through the NYC BIG BOOK AWARD®

The NYC Big Book Award recognized An Inch from Oblivion by Sam Polakoff as a Distinguished Favorite in the Medical Mystery/Thriller category.

FOREST HILL, Md., Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The competition is judged by experts from different aspects of the book industry, including publishers, writers, editors, book cover designers and professional copywriters. Selected award winners and distinguished favorites are based on overall excellence.

BOOK SUMMARY

After being suspended from his job as a police detective, Dave Ostrinsky, needing a respite from his stress-filled life, rides his bike along a mountain trail and accidentally goes over a dangerous cliff. During emergency surgery, Dr. Ivy McDermott discovers a strange microdot in Ostrinsky's brain.

In researching the mysterious growth, Dave and Ivy are shocked to discover a conspiracy guided by criminals' intent to control a programmable public.

An Inch from Oblivion is the harrowing journey of one man's accidental encounter with a secret so disturbing, you will be compelled to

The impressive roster of international and domestic entries resulted in a record year for book award winners in major categories. The competition draws diverse and high-quality authors and publishers. The NYC Big Book Award boasts a worldwide entry pool from Asia, Australia, Europe, and North America. This year, cities such as Ann Arbor, Denver, Edinburgh, London, Los Angeles, Melbourne, Miami Beach, New Delhi, New York, Ottawa, Princeton, San Francisco, San Juan, Singapore, and Winnipeg were represented. Winners were recognized from Austria, Australia, Bangladesh, Canada, England, Germany, India, Israel, Italy, New Zealand, and the United States. Journalists, well established authors, small and large presses, and first-time independent authors participated in remarkable numbers.

"Our team is honored to highlight the excellence and achievements of a diverse array of authors and publishers," said awards sponsor Gabrielle Olczak. "Their work represents a commitment to excellence. It is our mission and privilege to continue to showcase their work in an international forum."

To view the list of winners, visit https://www.nycbigbookaward.com/2023winners and distinguished favorites: https://www.nycbigbookaward.com/2023distinguishedfavorites

About Sam Polakoff

Sam Polakoff is the CEO, and third-generation owner of Nexterus Inc. Nexterus is America's oldest privately owned non-asset based third party logistics company. In 2022, Sam founded BrillDog, Inc. a B2B SaaS platform bringing simplified supply chain software to small and medium sized businesses. Sam's industry insights have appeared in numerous publications including The Journal of Commerce, Inbound Logistics, The Baltimore Business Journal, The Baltimore Sun, The York Daily Record and The Central PA Business Journal, among others.

Sam is the author of a children's book entitled A Christmas Tale, 100% of the proceeds of which support glaucoma research and education. Sam is also the award-winning author of four thrillers, Hiatus (2018), Shaman (2019), Escaping Mercy (2021), and An Inch from Oblivion (2023). Sam's fifth novel is historical fiction entitled, The Diary of Essie Lassiter and is currently in development.

Visit the official website of Sam Polakoff

https://sampolakoff.com

An Inch from Oblivion is sold exclusively on Amazon.

Media Contact

Sam Polakoff, Komodo Dragon Books, LLC, 1 717-817-2517, [email protected], https://komododragonbooks.com

SOURCE Komodo Dragon Books, LLC