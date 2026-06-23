NovelVox and Dialpad Expand Partnership to Power Agentic AI Across Healthcare and Financial Services

Expanded integration extends NovelVox support across Dialpad's agentic AI platform, bringing vertical execution depth to regulated customer, patient, and member experiences.

ROSWELL, Ga., June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NovelVox, the execution layer for regulated CX, is expanding its technology partnership with Dialpad, the AI platform for customer experience. Through this expanded partnership, NovelVox will help Dialpad customers across healthcare, banking, and credit unions execute customer, patient, and member interactions within the systems of record, workflows, and governance controls required in regulated environments.

NovelVox enables organizations to connect Dialpad Support and Dialpad Connect with business-critical applications, helping agents access relevant customer, patient, member, and account information directly within their workflows. The partnership has further expanded into Dialpad Agentic AI, enabling more intelligent, automated, and context-aware customer and member experiences.

This expansion is already gaining market traction, with NovelVox and Dialpad recently securing a win with a U.S.-based credit union, where NovelVox will support Agentic AI-driven integration use cases on top of Dialpad. The win reinforces the growing demand for AI-driven, industry-specific workflows that can improve agent productivity, reduce manual effort, and support faster, more personalized service.

For the healthcare segment, NovelVox offers integrations with major EHR and healthcare platforms, including Oracle Health (Cerner), MEDITECH, NextGen, eClinicalWorks, and Innovaccer. These integrations are designed to help healthcare organizations improve patient access, streamline front-office operations, and enable agents to access relevant patient information within the Dialpad environment. Such capabilities help connect patient interactions with clinical workflows and systems of record, enabling more contextual and efficient patient engagement.

For financial services, banking, and credit unions, NovelVox supports integrations with leading core banking and financial platforms, including Jack Henry, Fiserv, FIS, Symitar, Corelation Keystone, and Visifi. These integrations help financial institutions improve member and customer experiences by enabling faster access to account context, reduced system toggling, and more efficient agent-assisted service.

"Dialpad is redefining how enterprises apply AI across customer experience, and NovelVox is excited to expand our partnership beyond traditional customer communications into Agentic AI-led workflows," said Amit Gandhi, CEO of NovelVox. "As organizations adopt Agentic AI, the challenge is no longer generating responses; it is enabling execution. Healthcare providers, banks, and credit unions require customer interactions to operate within systems of record, business workflows, and governance controls. Our recent credit union wins with Dialpad validate the growing demand for an execution layer for regulated CX that enables AI and agents to work within the systems, workflows, and governance frameworks that run the business."

NovelVox is also preparing to expand its Dialpad integration portfolio into additional high-growth industries. NovelVox plans to introduce support for the insurance segment through Guidewire integrations, expand into the dental segment with Dentrix / Henry Schein integrations, and open new opportunities in the automotive dealership segment through DMS integrations with platforms such as Reynolds and Reynolds, Cox Automotive, including Xtime and VinSolutions, and CDK.

"Dialpad's agentic platform is built so its AI doesn't just respond to customers, it helps resolve their issues," said Jared Dennison, AVP, AI Ecosystem & Marketplace at Dialpad. "NovelVox brings the vertical integration depth needed to make those connections meaningful across healthcare, financial services, and other specialized industries. Together, Dialpad and NovelVox are helping organizations move beyond disconnected workflows and deliver more intelligent, contextual, and efficient experiences across the contact center and Agentic AI."

The expanded partnership will also support future marketplace-led go-to-market initiatives, enabling Dialpad customers to seamlessly discover and deploy NovelVox integrations.

About NovelVox:

NovelVox is the execution layer for regulated customer interactions, sitting between contact center platforms, AI, and systems of record to govern how work gets executed during live interactions.

NovelVox enables regulated execution through policy-driven orchestration, compliance controls, and auditability across systems, empowering organizations in highly regulated industries, including healthcare, banking, credit unions, and insurance, where compliance, security, and operational consistency are critical.

For over 17 years, NovelVox has helped organizations connect their contact centers with systems of record, delivering compliant and context-rich customer interactions through more than 1,000 deployments across 20+ countries.

About Dialpad:

Dialpad is the AI platform for customer experience, where every conversation is powered by real-time intelligence and agentic AI. Built on extensive real-world conversation data across voice, messages, and video, Dialpad delivers AI that understands not just what customers say, but how they feel, what they need, and what resolves their issues. From sales to service to workforce engagement, Dialpad's platform serves customers worldwide, including Randstad, Nasdaq, Express Scripts, T-Mobile, Motorola Solutions, Tractor Supply, and Texas Roadhouse. Backed by leading investors including Andreessen Horowitz, GV, ICONIQ Capital, T-Mobile, SoftBank, and OMERS, Dialpad is redefining how AI delivers customer experience.

Media Contact

Aditya Jaitly, NovelVox, 1 9288645100, [email protected], https://www.novelvox.com/

SOURCE NovelVox