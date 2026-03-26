NovelVox Announces Solution Integration with Xtime, Benefiting Dealer Customers

NovelVox marks its entry into the Automotive industry with the integration of its AI-enablement layer, CCIP, with Cox Automotive's Xtime platform, enabling dealerships to automate service scheduling and deliver seamless, AI-driven customer experiences across digital and voice channels.

ROSWELL, Ga., March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NovelVox, a contact center integration and customer experience technology provider, today announces a solution integration with Cox Automotive's Xtime, a leading service experience platform for automotive dealerships. This integration provides meaningful benefits for mutual dealer customers of both NovelVox and Xtime.

As an approved third-party partner in the Xtime Partner Program for the Service Scheduling API, NovelVox integrates Xtime's service scheduling capabilities with AI-driven customer engagement channels using its proprietary AI-enablement layer, CCIP.

Through this integration, CCIP securely connects to Xtime's Service Scheduling API with IVR/IVA, chatbots, and other digital channels in real time, allowing customers to book, modify, or cancel service appointments directly through automated channels without requiring agent intervention. Service availability, appointment confirmation, and contextual data are synchronized instantly, reducing manual re-entry, minimizing errors, and ensuring consistency across digital and voice interactions.

By acting as the orchestration layer between Xtime and customer-facing AI systems, NovelVox enables dealerships to move beyond basic call deflection toward fully resolved self-service experiences.

"Our focus has always been on enabling execution across complex customer interaction environments through strong integration foundations," said Amit Gandhi, CEO of NovelVox. "By integrating Xtime's Service Scheduling API with AI-driven channels through CCIP, we are helping automotive service operations deliver scalable, end-to-end self-service experiences. This collaboration extends our integration-led approach into the automotive industry and provides dealers with a reliable path toward automation without operational fragmentation."

About NovelVox

NovelVox is a contact center integration and customer experience technology company that enables enterprises to unify communications, applications, and workflows across their contact center ecosystem. With solutions spanning CTI Connectors, Unified Agent Desktops, and AI enablement through CCIP, NovelVox helps organizations improve productivity, operational efficiency, and customer experience across industries.

Media Contact

Ravi Shrivas, NovelVox, 1 9288645100, [email protected], https://www.novelvox.com/

SOURCE NovelVox