NovelVox Continues to Drive Omnichannel Engagements in Avaya Contact Centers; Boosts Operational Efficiency with Unified CX Solutions

Agents are empowered to do more with a unified, omnichannel workspace embedded within their own Avaya environment.

ROSWELL, Ga., July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In an era where most contact centers are transitioning to the cloud, some organizations opt to retain their on-premises mode, and Avaya is one of them. The long-time contact center recently declared that it would prioritize slow migration to the cloud for customers who want to remain on-premises.

However, to ensure Agents do not have to face the traditional communication silos often associated with on-premise solutions, Avaya joined hands with NovelVox to empower agents with a suite of integration-led and omnichannel-enabled CX solutions.

NovelVox is a leading contact center solution provider that helps brands redefine customer experience with its industry-optimized, unified CX solutions. In 2021, NovelVox and Avaya formed a strategic Avaya DevConnect partnership with a shared objective - to revolutionize the customer service landscape. Since then, both companies have been collaborating closely to integrate NovelVox's innovative solutions with Avaya's on-premise contact center environment for enhanced operational efficiency and seamless customer experience.

NovelVox's Digital Customer Engagement Platform Drives Omnichannel Engagement in Avaya

Avaya integrates with CXInfinity, the digital customer engagement platform from NovelVox to offer agents a unified view of customer interactions from all touchpoints. The integration helps agents to receive interactions from Voice and Digital channels on one screen - empowering them to resolve queries more efficiently.

The integration unlocks a dozen advanced digital capabilities such as -

A fully integrated omnichannel workspace to handle interactions from email, chat, SMS, Facebook, WhatsApp, Twitter, Instagram, and more.

Seamless integration with CRMs, Knowledge Base, Ticketing Software, and 75+ other business apps to eliminate screen toggling among agents.

Unified view of customer data, past interaction history, and other relevant information to keep agents contextually aware all the time.

Cherry Picking, CoBrowsing, Sneak Peak, and more smart features to enhance the agent's efficiency during live interactions.

Industry-optimized bots with 100s of pre-defined intents and agent escalation capability to allow customers to self-serve routine queries.

Dedicated Supervisor and Quality Management Modules for real-time monitoring and informed-making.

Custom contact center reports to analyze performance gaps from multiple data sources closely.

Amit Gandhi, CEO of NovelVox, reflects on their partnership with Avaya, emphasizing the shared goal of meeting modern customer expectations for quick and personalized responses across all communication channels. He states, "Today's customers expect quick and personalized responses no matter which channel they interact from. Having siloed applications in place only leads to contextual gaps and unnecessary delays - which detroits the overall service experience. While partnering with Avaya, we ensured that with the new digital engagement platform in place, these contextual gaps are replaced with contextually-aware, omnichannel engagements. It's been a long-time collaboration and we are excited to see Avaya embracing our omnichannel CX solutions".

About NovelVox

NovelVox is a global software company that has been developing flexible, optimized Contact Center Solutions for Cisco, Webex, Avaya, Genesys, Five9, Zoom, 8*8, Dialpad, Nice, and Amazon Connect contact centers for over 15 years. The company has an extensive library of 75+ third-party app integrations to empower agents with unique integrations powered by solutions like Unified Agent Desktops, Contact Center Wallboards, Reporting & Analytics, Conversational AI, and more. With over 330 global deployments across verticals, including banking, telecoms, healthcare, government, education, and retail, NovelVox is redefining agent and customer experience for improved agent productivity and brand loyalty.

Media Contact

Martin Katz, NovelVox, (+1) 301-788-5451, [email protected], https://www.novelvox.com/

SOURCE NovelVox