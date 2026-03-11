NovelVox Extends Its Solutions on Zoom Virtual Agent to Power Self-Service Across Key Industries Including Automotive, Healthcare, and Financial Services

By extending our integration with Zoom Virtual Agent and Zoom Contact Center, we enable organizations to automate complex customer journeys while giving agents real-time access to critical systems—delivering faster, more contextual service across healthcare, financial services, and automotive. Post this

What's New & Exciting

Zoom Virtual Agent (ZVA) Integration

NovelVox now supports native integration with Zoom Virtual Agent (ZVA) to streamline automation and AI-driven intelligent workflows directly within Zoom Contact Center environments. This next-gen virtual agent enables multi-step, cross-system automation that reduces repeat interactions and improves first-contact resolution—now accessible within NovelVox's unified agent workspace.

Expanded EHR and Core Platform Integrations for Healthcare and Enterprise

In addition to its existing connectivity with Epic, Cerner, Athena, Meditech, NextGen, and more, NovelVox is introducing new enterprise-grade EHR and backend platform integrations, enabling clinical systems, scheduling tools, and patient engagement platforms to surface in real time within Zoom workflows. These integrations help deliver more context-rich encounters across voice, video, chat, and messaging channels.

Strengthened Zoom ISV Exchange Presence

As a member of Zoom's ISV Exchange, NovelVox continues to expand its footprint across Zoom Phone, Zoom Contact Center (and video queue),, and Zoom Apps. Customers benefit from simplified procurement and a robust resale pathway that helps organizations accelerate adoption of turnkey, integrated CX solutions.

Expansion in the Automotive Dealership Market with Dealer Management System (DMS) Integrations—CDK and Cox (Xtime and VinSolutions)

Responding to escalating demands from automotive dealerships and enterprise service centers, NovelVox has introduced deep integrations with CDK Global and Cox Automotive DMS platforms. These integrations bring CRM, service history, appointment data, and customer account context into the agent desktop alongside Zoom Contact Center interactions, driving faster issue resolution and more personalized engagements.

Leadership Perspectives

"A unified digital engagement experience is no longer optional—it's foundational to high-performance service delivery," said Amit Gandhi, CEO of NovelVox. "Our expanded integration with Zoom demonstrates how modern contact center ecosystems can drive both efficiency and meaningful customer relationships across healthcare, automotive, and enterprise sectors."

"We're pleased to see NovelVox expanding its integration across Zoom Contact Center and Zoom Virtual Agent," said Kentis Gopalla, Head of CX Product & Ecosystem at Zoom. "By extending their industry workflows onto Zoom's CX platform, organizations can deliver more connected, context-aware experiences within a unified engagement environment."

Availability & Demos

NovelVox will be showcasing these enhanced Zoom integrations—including ZVA-linked automation workflows, expanded EHR support, and DMS solutions—at HIMSS and Enterprise Connect 2026. Attendees are invited to visit the NovelVox booth to see live demonstrations and speak with experts about tailored deployment options.

About NovelVox

NovelVox is a global software company specializing in integrated contact center solutions, helping organizations unify voice, video, messaging, agentic AI, and backend systems into a single, contextual experience that improves productivity and increases brand loyalty. With over 18 years of expertise in contact center integrations and 350+ global deployments, NovelVox solutions power seamless interactions for Healthcare, Banking, Credit Unions, Insurance, Automotive, Enterprise, and other service-intensive industries.

