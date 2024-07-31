NovelVox Launches CXInfinity Service and Sales to Better Cater Segmented Omnichannel Needs in Contact Centers

Introducing the new modules to offer a 360-degree omnichannel solution for Sales and Service.

ROSWELL, Ga., July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In today's digital age, customers are more empowered than ever. They expect brands to not only address their queries but also deliver personalized experiences on their preferred channels, whether it's voice, social media, or other digital platforms.

NovelVox, a renowned contact center solution provider, has been enabling brands to not just meet but exceed such expectations through its AI-powered omnichannel customer engagement platform - CXInfinity. The platform empowers contact center agents with one unified window to access and engage with customers regardless of where they are reaching out from. Key features include an omnichannel workspace for agents, CoBrowse, Live Chat, industry-optimized bot integration, third-party app integration, and more.

NovelVox has recently introduced two new exciting modules to CXInfinity - "CXInfinity for Service" and "CXInfinity for Sales". These modules are nothing but an innovation to NovelVox's existing digital customer engagement platform, CXInfinity, designed to offer dedicated yet complete omnichannel assistance to customer service and marketing/sales teams.

CXInfinity for Sales is a specialized contact center solution aimed at enhancing the operational efficiencies of sales and marketing teams. Its advanced outbound campaign manager, which is tightly integrated with the agent's telephony system or contact center, is a standout feature - making it easier for the teams to not just send multichannel campaigns but also proactively address responses that get triggered through such campaigns. CXInfinity's existing digital engagement capabilities and integrations make this an end-to-end CX solution for Sales.

Key highlights include:

Omnichannel outbound campaign management tool to empower sales and marketing teams.

Tight integration with the agent's contact center workspace to ensure no campaign responses go unnoticed.

Third-party app integrations and workflow automation to drive more successful campaigns within the contact center.

On the other hand, CXInfinity for Service is a dedicated contact center solution designed to boost the productivity of customer service teams. The module consists of one-of-its-kind case management software that's pre-integrated with a telephony system - eliminating the need for an additional CTI connector and reducing the integration costs for contact centers. This next-gen ticketing software when tightly integrated with other business applications, channels, and more - creates a comprehensive CX package for service teams.

Key highlights include:

AI-driven digital customer engagement platform to support omnichannel interactions.

Pre-integrated case management to handle customer tickets more seamlessly.

Unified reporting & monitoring tools to keep customer service teams engaged, motivated, and informed.

End-to-end workflow automation with custom app integration and chatbots.

What makes these modules offer end-to-end CX solutions is their ability to automate workflows, integrate with third-party apps, and unify omnichannel interactions in one place.

On this launch, Amit Gandhi, CEO of NovelVox states, "CXInfinity has always been an integral part of NovelVox offerings. With these two modules, we aim to optimize the experience for specific segments within contact centers—service and sales. We look forward to enhancing operational efficiency and customer satisfaction through these targeted solutions."

About NovelVox

NovelVox is a global software company developing flexible, optimized Contact Center Solutions for Cisco, Webex, Avaya, Genesys, Five9, Zoom, 8*8, Dialpad, and Amazon Connect contact centers for over 15 years. The company has an extensive library of 75+ third-party app integrations to empower agents with unique integrations powered by solutions like Unified Agent Desktops, Contact Center Wallboards, Reporting & Analytics, Conversational AI, and more. With over 330 global deployments across verticals, including banking, telecoms, healthcare, government, education, and retail, NovelVox is redefining agent and customer experience for improved agent productivity and brand loyalty.

