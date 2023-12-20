NovelVox Launches HubSpot CTI Connector 2.0 for Cisco, Avaya, Genesys, Webex, Amazon Connect, Nice, Dialpad, Zoom, and 8x8 Contact Center

NovelVox announces a new improved version of their HubSpot CTI Connector. Key highlights include a refined user interface, added CTI functionality, and wider contact center integration capabilities.

ROSWELL, Ga., Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Contact center agents often juggle between multiple screens while handling live customer interactions. This not only introduces operational inefficiencies but also impacts the most competitive factor in contact centers i.e. CX (customer experience). The challenge lies in the complexity of managing individual customer profiles, tickets, and logs in one application(CRM) while actually engaging with them over a different system( contact center), hampering agents' ability to deliver quick and personalized customer service experiences.

A CTI Connector is a widely-used contact center solution that combats such challenges with seamless computer telephony integration. NovelVox, being a prominent contact center solution provider, commits to address such integration challenges with its HubSpot CTI connector 2.0.

NovelVox has recently launched the all-new HubSpot CTI Connector comprising of new features and enhancements. The connectors are now available with a more user-friendly CTI interface, enhanced CTI functionalities, a static chrome-based side-panel extension, and a wider contact center integration.

Key highlights include:

All-new Revamped user interface - the dynamic extension has been replaced with a static, side-panel extension in Chrome - ensuring agents communicate directly from HubSpot CRM without any hassles.

Refined CTI functionalities - the existing features are now available with refined, more stable functionalities - providing a frictionless experience to both agents and customers.

Wider contact center integrations - HubSpot CTI Connectors are now available for 8+ contact centers including Cisco Finesse, Cisco Webex, Genesys, Amazon Connect, Dialpad, Zoom, Nice, 8x8, and Avaya.

Amit Gandhi, CEO of NovelVox, expresses excitement about the release, stating, " HubSpot is the most popular CRM in the industry, and to get the best out of it contact centers often seek a feature-rich CTI Connector that seamlessly integrates interaction handling capabilities into HubSpot. Addressing this need, we are delighted to announce the all-new HubSpot CTI Connector. With enhanced capabilities and a wider contact center integration window, this release exemplifies our commitment to delivering innovative tools that adapt to the evolving tech landscape. We are excited to serve more contact centers and will continue to empower businesses with nextgen, adaptable solutions that redefine customer-brand engagement.

About NovelVox.

NovelVox is a global software company developing flexible contact center agent desktops, wallboards, and contact center applications for customers of all sizes, ranging from Enterprise Organizations to more dynamic customer-centric companies that meet the client's requirements and needs. At NovelVox, exceptional attention to detail is given while designing the products to complement various Contact Center applications, including Cisco, Avaya, Genesys, Amazon Connect, Five9, Nice, 8*8, and Dialpad.

