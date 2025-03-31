NovelVox Launches NV Connect Salesforce for Zoom, Bringing Essential Salesforce Functionalities to the Zoom Interface

Unlock seamless Salesforce-Zoom integration with NV Connect Salesforce! NovelVox introduces a powerful custom widget that brings essential Salesforce functionalities directly into the Zoom interface—eliminating toggling, boosting productivity, and enhancing customer interactions like never before!

ROSWELL, Ga., March 31, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This cutting-edge solution is a modern alternative to conventional CTI connectors. It enables agents to seamlessly integrate Zoom and Salesforce within a cohesive workspace. Eliminating the need to switch between multiple applications enhances productivity, streamlines workflows, and ensures a more efficient customer interaction experience.

With NV Connect Salesforce, agents can access Zoom's Agent Assist tools, interaction management features, and essential Salesforce functions, including:

Instant access to accounts, contacts, cases, and tasks

Global search and ScreenPop of Salesforce data

Automatic interaction logging for streamlined workflows

Embedded call controls for a frictionless experience

Amit Gandhi, CEO of NovelVox, shared his thoughts: "Zoom and Salesforce are industry leaders in facilitating seamless customer interactions. Integrating them into a unified interface eliminates workflow disruptions and enhances agent productivity. Unlike standard CTI connectors with limited capabilities, NV Connect Salesforce brings advanced functionalities directly to the Zoom interface. Designed to streamline processes, increase efficiency, and elevate the customer experience, it empowers agents to work smarter and more effectively.

NV Connect Salesforce is available across Zoom Contact Center (ZCC), Zoom Phone, Zoom Apps, and Zoom Meetings, ensuring a seamless and consistent experience for agents regardless of their preferred platform.

"Our goal is continually optimizing contact center operations by providing agents with the right tools to enhance performance and efficiency. With NV Connect Salesforce, we're taking another big step in that direction," added Amit Gandhi.

About NovelVox

NovelVox is a global leader in contact center integration solutions, empowering organizations with seamless, productivity-driven tools for Zoom. With over 16 years of industry expertise and 330+ global deployments, NovelVox specializes in Unified Agent Desktops, Contact Center Wallboards, CTI Connectors, Conversational AI, and more. Serving industries like Banking, Credit Unions, Telecom, Healthcare, Government, Education, and Retail, NovelVox is redefining agent and customer experiences, improving operational efficiency, and driving brand loyalty.

