NovelVox Launches NV Desk, a New Case Management for Cisco, Avaya, Genesys, Amazon Connect, Webex, Five9, Nice & Dialpad Contact Centers

NovelVox has recently launched a pre-integrated case management solution for contact centers - designed to empower agents with a seamless, integrated experience without any external CTI connector or integration.

ROSWELL, Ga., Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Disjointed applications or systems often force customer service representatives to toggle between multiple screens while handling customers' requests. To address this, organizations turn to case management solutions that offer a centralized view of customer concerns or cases but also come up with complex third-party integrations such as relying on a separate CTI connector or CTI integration which can be hard to manage and add extra costs.

Considering this as a potential roadblock in delivering satisfying customer experiences, NovelVox, a leading contact center solution provider with over 14 years of experience in optimizing CX for contact centers, has launched a unified case management solution that frees up contact centers from worrying about additional third-party integrations or CTI connectors. Being pre-integrated with a contact center, NV Desk empowers Agents to efficiently handle interactions and cases directly from a single screen, resulting in improved case resolutions and enhanced customer satisfaction. The application is cloud-based and offers a configurable interface, allowing Administrators and Supervisors to customize it according to their specific business requirements.

Key features of NV Desk are:

Pre-integrated with 8+ contact centers to allow Agents to handle interactions from all channels, without switching screens

Advanced case management features to facilitate seamless management of cases for Agents

Automatically creates or loads relevant cases based on customer details for new incoming interactions

Dedicated Agent and Supervisor dashboards to keep track of key metrics associated with cases in real-time

Powerful reporting engine to generate custom contact center reports

Announcing the launch of NV Desk, Amit Gandhi, CEO of NovelVox says "In contact centers, agents engage with customers through both voice and digital channels, often utilizing separate applications. With NV Desk, we provide agents a seamless integrated experience that no one offers. It's one unified application, embedded within the agent workspace with all the capabilities of an advanced case management solution. As the application comes pre-integrated with the contact center, the need for dealing with separate vendors, incurring additional costs for CTI integration, or constantly switching between screens is eliminated."

About NovelVox

NovelVox is a global software company developing flexible Contact Center Agent Desktops, Contact Center Wallboards, and contact center applications for customers of all sizes, ranging from Enterprise Organizations to more dynamic customer-centric companies that meet the client's requirements and needs. At NovelVox, exceptional attention to detail is given while designing the products to complement various Contact Center applications, including Cisco, Avaya, Genesys, Amazon Connect, Five9, Nice, and Dialpad.

