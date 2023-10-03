NovelVox Teams Up with Zoom to Drive a True Integrated Contact Center Experience for Healthcare, Credit Unions, Banking & Insurance

NovelVox and Zoom have joined forces to empower agents, enabling them to deliver a personalized customer experience (CX) in Healthcare, Banking, Finance, and Insurance contact centers

ROSWELL, Ga., Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NovelVox, a contact center experience optimization company, today announced that they have joined forces with Zoom Video Communications, Inc. to unify the Zoom Contact Center experience with industry-optimized agent desktop integrations. This collaboration will allow Zoom customers to seamlessly embed Agent Accelerator, a unified agent desktop from NovelVox, within Zoom Contact Center for an integrated and optimized view of customer information - empowering agents to deliver a personalized and connected experience.

Agent Accelerator is one of the CX transformation tools from NovelVox that unifies all the applications an agent uses while handling a customer interaction, including core-industry apps, business applications, backend systems, databases, CRMs, and more - bringing a comprehensive and cohesive picture of the customer journey and experience for agents on a single screen. Agents do not have to switch screens or leave their Zoom workspace to validate key customer details during a live interaction, ensuring agents resolve queries faster and deliver a quality service experience to customers.

Agent Accelerator is industry-optimized, which means it can easily connect with the industry's core systems in Healthcare, Banking and Finance, or Insurance such as:

Epic, Cerner, Aetna, Meditech - Healthcare

Fiserv, FIS - Banking and Finance

Oracle, Guidewire - Insurance

Jack Henry & Associates, Symitar – Credit Union

With this capability and other industry-specific features such as ready templates for Healthcare, Banking, Insurance, etc. - Agent Accelerator empowers contact centers to optimize their performance according to their distinct industry requirements, thus fostering operational excellence.

Customer expectations from contact centers have evolved significantly in recent years. Today, customers expect a personalized yet consistent service experience no matter what channel they choose and whom they interact with. They expect contact center agents to not only know their names but also have complete access to their entire customer journey so that they don't have to repeat information, face longer wait times, or go through multiple call transfers.

To deliver such an integrated experience, NovelVox is joining forces with Zoom to empower agents with all the information they need to deliver a superior CX from within their Zoom Contact Center. The integration and unification will be enabled by embedding NovelVox's unified agent desktop within the Zoom apps framework. Furthermore, the industry-optimized capabilities and a comprehensive library of 75+ third-party app integrations, open the doors for new exciting integrations within Zoom Contact Center - enabling Zoom customers to offer optimized services, particularly in customer experience-intensive sectors such as Banking, Finance, Credit Unions, Healthcare, Insurance, etc.

Talking about the partnership, NovelVox CEO Amit Gandhi said "We are constantly striving towards transforming contact centers into a truly consolidated customer experience center and the Unified Agent Desktop for Zoom Contact Center is only a step towards that goal. The idea of partnering with Zoom and delivering a unified agent experience is a significant milestone for NovelVox and it continues to motivate us to innovate and deploy more refined contact center integrations. We have designed our Unified Agent Desktop to adapt to the increasing needs of customers, agents, as well as the customer experience-intensive sectors such as Banking, Credit Unions, Healthcare, Insurance, and more - all with one simple mission to bring efficiency and coherence into the customer experience."

About NovelVox

NovelVox is a global contact center software development firm that has been integrating and optimizing contact center solutions for contact centers. We are dedicated to transforming the agent-customer experience and drive brand loyalty and customer advocacy. We are equipped with a library of 75+ third-party app integrations and have been pioneering agent experience with solutions like Unified Agent Desktop, Contact Center Wallboards, Reporting and Analytics, and more. With more than 14 years of experience in developing, integrating, and refining contact center applications and having served industries like banking, healthcare, telecom, education, government, and retail, NovelVox is redefining agent experience and customer loyalty for leading brands across the globe.

