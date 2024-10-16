NovelVox, The Leading Contact Center Integration Provider, Expands Its Integration Library to Include 100+ Applications

NovelVox, a leader in contact center integrations, is expanding its integration library with exciting new solutions for ACDs and other contact center platforms across the industry.

ROSWELL, Ga., Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Integration is at the core of the contact center industry. Combining two disparate systems to help improve operational efficiency and automate routine workflows. And NovelVox, besides having its own set of advanced contact center optimization tools such as Agent Accelerator, CTI Connector, NVDesk, and CXInfinity, has been the leading integration provider in the industry for the past 16 years.

Now, NovelVox is expanding its integration library from 75+ offerings to 100+ offerings with solutions like Twilio, Mailchimp, Guidewire, MongoDB, InfoBip, Cisco ECE, Avaya Aura, and more.

"This expansion aligns with our commitment to help improve contact center productivity and efficiency by bringing systems together and enabling interoperability", said Amit Gandhi, CEO of NovelVox.

The expansion is aimed at optimizing performance for the clients and helping them free up time and reduce manual effort by bringing various systems together.

In a contact center scenario, time is utmost precious. Even seconds that are employed on manual search of relevant data and screen toggles can collectively add up to hours and can be detrimental to the performance.

Integrations play an important role in unifying systems and bringing operational efficiency and streamlined workflows, reducing manual labor and enabling improved performance.

Talking about the expansion, Amit Gandhi said "Contact centers must be well informed and well equipped if they are to operate at their best. And integrations play a vital role in ensuring optimum performance. With access to the right data at the right time, agents feel truly empowered. Our comprehensive integration library enables ACDs to streamline operations while equipping agents with the essential tools they need to succeed."

About NovelVox

NovelVox is a global software company that has been developing flexible, optimized Contact Center Solutions for Cisco, Webex, Avaya, Genesys, Amazon Connect, Dialpad, Five9, Zoom, and Nice contact centers for over 16 years. The company has an extensive library of 100+ third-party app integrations to empower agents with unique integrations powered by solutions like Unified Agent Desktops, Contact Center Wallboards, CTI Connectors, Reporting & Analytics, Conversational AI, and more. With over 330 global deployments across verticals, including Banking, Credit Unions, Telecoms, Healthcare, Government, Education, and Retail, NovelVox is redefining agent and customer experience for improved agent productivity and brand loyalty.

