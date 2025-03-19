NovelVox: Transforming Contact Centers Across Healthcare, Banking, and Credit Unions with Zoom CX

NovelVox is redefining contact center performance worldwide, with a special focus on healthcare, banking, and credit unions in collaboration with Zoom. This thriving partnership has already resulted in successful customer outcomes, and both companies continue to explore new opportunities to deliver next-generation contact center solutions that enhance customer experience, streamline operations, and drive business growth.

ROSWELL, Ga., March 19, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Industry-optimized Contact Centers for Healthcare, Banking, and Credit Unions:

Through this partnership, NovelVox now offers an industry-optimized contact center solution that integrates Zoom's powerful CCaaS capabilities with NovelVox's core application integrations. This includes seamless connectivity with leading applications such as Epic, Cerner, Athena, Meditech, Fiserv, Jack Henry, Symitar, and many more. By leveraging these integrations, businesses can deliver the industry's most popular use cases straight out of the box.

A Strong ISV Partnership Driving Innovation:

As a Zoom ISV Exchange partner, NovelVox is recommended and resold by Zoom and its partners, making it easier than ever for businesses to optimize their contact center operations. NovelVox further enhances Zoom CCaaS by providing a secure, scalable, and agile environment that fosters seamless team collaboration.

Expanding the Zoom Contact Center Ecosystem:

NovelVox has recently expanded its solutions to support Zoom Phone and Video Queue, in addition to CCaaS, enabling businesses to deliver smarter, faster, and more personalized customer interactions.

Zoom Phone – A cloud-based phone system integrated into Zoom, now powered by NovelVox. With a unified interface and over 100 integrations, agents gain instant access to customer data, allowing for more contextual, efficient, and personalized interactions while reducing average handle time.

Video Queue – Seamlessly routes video calls to agents with all customer information unified on their screen, enabling them to have personalized, face-to-face interactions.

Introducing Salesforce Connect for Zoom:

NovelVox now offers Salesforce Connect for Zoom, a custom widget that embeds Salesforce functionalities directly within the Zoom Contact Center. This integration enables agents to access Zoom's rich Agent Assist features, interaction management tools, and customer data - all without leaving the Zoom Contact Center workspace.

Additionally, Zoom agents can capture and utilize custom data as part of chat interactions, including ScreenPop for video and chat engagements, further enhancing service efficiency.

A Shared Vision for the Future:

Amit Gandhi, CEO of NovelVox, commented on the partnership:

"We have made significant strides in delivering connected experiences for both agents and customers. Our partnership with Zoom is built on a shared vision to advance cutting-edge contact center solutions and empower agents and organizations to achieve more with less. We will continue to push boundaries and unlock new levels of efficiency and innovation in contact centers."

"We're excited about our collaboration with NovelVox and the opportunities ahead. Our integrations center on delivering tailored, industry-specific solutions that drive innovation and elevate customer and employee experiences. Through Zoom's ISV Exchange program, customers can simplify procurement and seamlessly access these cutting-edge solutions", said Jared Dennison, Global Lead, ISV Exchange at Zoom.

About NovelVox:

NovelVox is a global software company specializing in flexible, optimized contact center solutions for Zoom. With over 16 years of experience, NovelVox offers 100+ third-party app integrations, empowering agents with solutions such as Unified Agent Desktops, Contact Center Wallboards, CTI Connectors, Reporting & Analytics, Conversational AI, and more.

With 330+ global deployments across industries—including banking, credit unions, telecom, healthcare, government, education, and retail—NovelVox is transforming agent and customer experiences, boosting productivity, and enhancing brand loyalty.

Media Contact

Shashi Dubey, NovelVox, 1 301-788-5451, [email protected], https://www.novelvox.com/

SOURCE NovelVox