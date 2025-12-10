November Updates for NetZoom Visio Stencils Library of Data Center, Networking and AV Devices

Customers consistently highlight the depth, precision, and reliability of the NetZoom Visio Stencil Library, updated every week and supported by rapid, request-driven shape creation. For data center, network, and AV teams, NetZoom provides the trusted stencil resource to keep documentation current. Post this

The following is a sample of the new manufacturers and new product lines released during November. Visit www.VisioStencils.com to review the entire collection of Data Center, Networking and AV devices in Microsoft® Visio® Stencil format.

Manufacturer / Device Product Lines

Arista Networks / AWE-5000 Series

ASUSTeK Computer / Server System

Blackmagic Design / Converters, Videohub

Check Point Software Technologies / Smart-1

Coreto Aktiengesellschaft / RECT

CTIconnect / Apex9

Datto / Siris

FibroLAN / Falcon Series

Huber Suhner / CUBO

/ CUBO LANshack / QuickTreX

Moxa Technologies / EDS Series, Layer 2 Managed Switches, Secure Routers

Perle Systems / IOLAN SCR Console Server

Rubrik / Rubrik

Ruckus Wireless / ICX 8200

Xtreme Power Conversion / Online UPS

NetZoom Visio Stencils is the world's largest library of device stencils used by professional IT/AV designers worldwide who use Microsoft® Visio® for their technical diagramming. The Device Library includes device stencils for racks, servers, storage, networking, telecom, security, and infrastructure devices for network and data center use. The library also includes stencils for audio, video, and home theater devices for integrators and contractors designing audio/video installations.

Availability

NetZoom Visio Stencils are available for download 24x7 from the customer portal. Customer requested shapes are created free of charge and released within a week. For more information on a subscription, call 630-281-6464, email [email protected] or visit VisioStencils.com

About NetZoom

Founded in 1995, NetZoom, Inc. is an Illinois corporation with headquarters in the Chicago area. The company's NetZoom software enables data center professionals around the world to effectively model, manage, monitor, and maximize IT and Facility infrastructure.

For more information, please visit NetZoom.com.

