November Updates for NetZoom Visio Stencils Library of Data Center, Networking and AV Devices

NetZoom® recently reported its November updates to the NetZoom Visio Stencils Device library of network and data center infrastructure devices including devices from Arista Networks, ASUSTeK Computer, Blackmagic Design, Check Point Software Technologies, Coreto Aktiengesellschaft, CTIconnect, Datto, FibroLAN, Huber Suhner, LANshack, Moxa Technologies, Perle Systems, Rubrik, Ruckus Wireless, Xtreme Power Conversion and more.
CHICAGO, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NetZoom, Inc., provides the largest collection of manufacturer-specific equipment stencils. Our clients utilize the NetZoom Visio Stencils Device Library for network diagramming and designing, data center assets builds and creating audio/video network layouts.
"Engineers depend on accurate, up-to-date visuals to keep pace with constant change, and NetZoom delivers exactly that. Customers consistently highlight the depth, precision, and reliability of the NetZoom Visio Stencil Library, updated every week and supported by rapid, request-driven shape creation often completed within seventy-two hours. For data center, network, and AV teams, NetZoom provides the trusted stencil resource that keeps documentation clear, current, and ready for deployment," stated Uriel Campos, General Manager at NetZoom, Inc.
The following is a sample of the new manufacturers and new product lines released during November. Visit www.VisioStencils.com to review the entire collection of Data Center, Networking and AV devices in Microsoft® Visio® Stencil format.
Manufacturer / Device Product Lines
- Arista Networks / AWE-5000 Series
- ASUSTeK Computer / Server System
- Blackmagic Design / Converters, Videohub
- Check Point Software Technologies / Smart-1
- Coreto Aktiengesellschaft / RECT
- CTIconnect / Apex9
- Datto / Siris
- FibroLAN / Falcon Series
- Huber Suhner / CUBO
- LANshack / QuickTreX
- Moxa Technologies / EDS Series, Layer 2 Managed Switches, Secure Routers
- Perle Systems / IOLAN SCR Console Server
- Rubrik / Rubrik
- Ruckus Wireless / ICX 8200
- Xtreme Power Conversion / Online UPS
NetZoom Visio Stencils is the world's largest library of device stencils used by professional IT/AV designers worldwide who use Microsoft® Visio® for their technical diagramming. The Device Library includes device stencils for racks, servers, storage, networking, telecom, security, and infrastructure devices for network and data center use. The library also includes stencils for audio, video, and home theater devices for integrators and contractors designing audio/video installations.
Availability
NetZoom Visio Stencils are available for download 24x7 from the customer portal. Customer requested shapes are created free of charge and released within a week. For more information on a subscription, call 630-281-6464, email [email protected] or visit VisioStencils.com
About NetZoom
Founded in 1995, NetZoom, Inc. is an Illinois corporation with headquarters in the Chicago area. The company's NetZoom software enables data center professionals around the world to effectively model, manage, monitor, and maximize IT and Facility infrastructure.
For more information, please visit NetZoom.com.
NetZoom is a trademark of NetZoom, Inc. All others are registered trademarks or trademarks of their respective owners.
Media Contact
Marketing Department, NetZoom, Inc., 1 630-281-6464, [email protected], https://visiostencils.com/
