November's Top 10 Celebrity Real Estate News: Julia Roberts, Katy Perry, Robin Williams & Rihanna

Where Real Estate Is Never Boring! Post this

"Julia Roberts Sells San Francisco Home In 8 Days"

Julia Roberts sold her San Francisco home for $11.3 million in just eight days. Julia bought the Presidio Heights five-bedroom home with 6,300 square feet in 2020 for $8 million.

"Fortunate Son Gets Deal On Sly Home"

Sylvester Stallone has sold his LA mansion to Credence Clearwater Revival's John "Fortunate Son" Fogerty at a $1 million loss. Stallone paid $18.15 million for the Hidden Hills home in 2022 and later listed it for $22.5 million. Fogerty bought the home from Stallone for $17.2 million.

"Robin Williams' San Francisco Home"

Marsha Garces Williams, Robin William' second wife and mother of two of his children, has listed the San Francisco home where the couple lived from the early '90s until 2010 for sale at $25 million. The couple purchased and completely updated the Sea Cliff neighborhood home in the early 1990s.

"Judge Rules Katy Perry Can Keep Her Mansion"

A California judge has ruled that Katy Perry did not hoodwink the seller of the Montecito mansion she bought in 2020. The seller alleged that he was not of sound mind when he sold the home to Perry in July 2020 for $15 million.

"Matt Damon's Miami Beach Mansion"

Matt Damon's former Miami Beach home has been combined with a next-door property and is for sale at $65 million. Matt paid $10.3 million for the home in 2005 while the neighboring home sold for $8.2 million in 2020. The star of the combined lot is Matt's 1930's home built with the Mediterranean-style character of the grand mansions from the Henry Flagler era. There is also 245 feet of water frontage on Biscayne Bay with docks and views of downtown Miami.

"Mark Wahlberg Sells Sin City Home Fast"

After owning it for just one year, Mark Wahlberg has sold his Las Vegas home in the exclusive Summit Club for $16.8 million. Mark recently moved his family to Las Vegas where he owns a 2.5-acre plot in the same neighborhood where he may build a new home.

"Alex Rodriguez Hits Real Estate Homer On Star Island"

In 2022, retired MLB star Alex Rodriguez paid $18.5 million for a vacant lot on Miami Beach's Star Island. The lot is adjacent to the Star Island home that he and Jennifer Lopez bought, and still own, when they were a couple. Alex just sold the land for $45.5 million.

"Matthew Perry the Real Estate Star"

Matthew Perry once owned some of the celebrity world's best properties, including the 40th-floor penthouse in the paparazzi-proof Century condominium. The penthouse is now owned by Rihanna. Matthew died on October 28th.

"Sugar Ray Looks For Mansion KO In LA"

The Pacific Palisades estate that Sugar Ray Leonard built with his wife, Bernadette, is now priced at $45 million, a reduction of $7 million. Measuring in at 16,773 square feet with seven bedrooms, it was designed with different wings for various types of entertaining from small intimate gatherings to full-blown fundraisers.

"Suzanne Somers Owned One of California's Best Homes"

Suzanne Somers had it all, including one of California's most interesting properties. Modeled after L'Oustau de Baumanière in France, Suzanne and her TV-game-show-husband, Alan Hamel, lived in the Palm Springs home from the 1970s until they sold it in 2021. Suzanne died on October 15th.

For more celebrity home news and celebrity home video tours, visit TopTenRealEstateDeals.com.

Media Contact

Terry Walsh, TopTenRealEstateDeals.com, 954-544-0526, [email protected], https://toptenrealestatedeals.com/weekly-ten-best-home-deals

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn

SOURCE TopTenRealEstateDeals.com