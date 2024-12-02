November's Top 10 Celebrity Real Estate News: Richard Gere, Katy Perry and Tom Ford

Where Real Estate Is Never Boring! Post this

"The Katy Perry House Battle Goes On & On"

It took over three years, but Katy Perry's battle for ownership of the Montecito home she bought in 2020 seemed to be finally settled when a judge denied the prior owner's claim (Carl Westcott) that he was not of sound mind when he sold the home to Katy for $15 million. However, Katy has now turned the tables and sued the 85-year-old Carl Westcott for $6 million in damages and lost rental income.

"Frank Sinatra Lived Here & JFK Partied There"

Southern California's star-studded home, Farralone, was built for Chase Bank heiress-and-socialite Dora Hutchinson. It was a longtime home for Frank Sinatra and, according to legend, was the site of JFK's affair with Marilyn Monroe. It has been a film site for many films and television shows, including "Mad Men," "Californication" and "Dreamgirls." The home is now on the market for $7.995 million.

"Diddy's Mansion Gets No Offers"

Sean "Diddy" Combs' 17,000-square-foot home in LA's exclusive Holmby Hills neighborhood has now been listed for two months, but his freak-off mansion is attracting very little interest and no real offers to date. Sean is looking to get $61.5 million for the home.

"Tom Ford Sets London Sales Record"

One of the world's most successful fashion designers and filmmakers, Tom Ford is setting price records with his $104 million purchase of a home in London's Chelsea neighborhood.

"Kanye Buys Another California Home"

Rebounding from the $36 million loss on his Malibu Beach home, Kanye West has bought a $35 million mansion in Beverly Hills. Built in 2000 with 20,000 square feet on almost seven acres, Kanye's new home was designed by Richard Landry. Features include 11 bedrooms and 18 bathrooms, a pool and pool house, a paddle tennis court, and an entertainment pavilion.

"Liza Minnelli's 1970's Home"

A Los Angeles home where Liza Minnelli lived in the 1970s when she was married to film director Jack Haley Jr. is for sale at $7.995 million. Built for Haley in 1960 by self-taught architect Harry Gesner, the 6,500-square-foot home has views of the Pacific Ocean and the Hollywood Hills.

"Matthew Perry Death House Returns To Life"

Just two weeks after multiple media sites reported that Matthew Perry's Pacific Palisades home, where he died in October 2023, had sold to a developer for $8.55 million, the home is back on the market listed with the same agent and a much better price of $4.7 million.

"Ivanka & Jared's Billionaire Bunker Home"

A few months after Donald Trump lost his 2020 presidential election, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner bought a $24 million mansion on Miami Beach's Indian Creek Island and then spent millions more to gut and rebuild the home in Ivanka's contemporary style. Now living in their new home, it is located in the same "Billionaire Bunker" neighborhood where Tom Brady and Jeff Bezos have homes. The six-bedroom home has a boat dock and views of Biscayne Bay.

"Live Like a Kennedy for $19.8 Million"

A Hyannis Port home next to the famous Kennedy compound on Cape Cod has come on the market for $19.8 million. The oceanfront, colonial-style home comes with a custom pool and 500 feet of private beach with seven bedrooms, eight full baths, six fireplaces and over 9,600 square feet.

